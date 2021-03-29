Reopening Is Just Around the Corner, Here’s What You Need to Do

It might not feel like it right now but the pandemic is almost behind us. We have multiple, highly effective vaccines on the market and ready to go into arms. As many are prepping for their second shot, a new single-shot vaccine has been approved. Sometime in May, everyone will be eligible for a free vaccination. After general eligibility, there will be long lines and waiting lists as millions of people try to get as close to the front of the line as possible.

Not too many months after that, most restrictions will be lifted. Socially distanced events are already taking place outdoors. Indoor events will be back sooner than you think. We are already getting indoor dining back in some of the most restricted areas. Movie theaters are also reopening. Some libraries have entered phase 3 of their reopening. Pretty soon, it will be your turn to fully reopen your business, expo, convention, or event venue. That means you have to start getting ready right now. There are a few things you will need to do before you open. Here are three:

Inspect Everything

You should already have a routine inspection schedule. Some of what you normally inspect can be hazardous and difficult to reach, in which case an inspection robot can help to mitigate these risks. In one case study, GE had the following challenges:

Current inspection process required employees to work at heights

Results were incomplete as access limitations meant employees couldn’t reach the entire lengths of ductwork, or couldn’t access tight, confined spaces

By using an inspection robot, they achieved the following results:

Labor hours reduced from 448 to 24, 1½ week inspection completed in 1½ days

Cumulative manufacturing downtime reduced from 8 to just 2 days

Protect Everyone

There is a good chance that you will reopen before everyone is vaccinated. In fact, not everyone will be vaccinated. We just need enough people vaccinated to reach herd immunity. Some sources suggest NJ could reach herd immunity by the summer. Other sources say we might never reach herd immunity. One thing is certain is that businesses will fully reopen. But to keep people safe, we might have to redefine what it means to be fully open.

At entertainment venues, fully open might mean having fewer seats overall, and separating them further apart. Places of work will need to consider putting up workspace dividers and walking back the open office format. We have to move away from the idea of packing as many people into a space as possible. That has never been the safest or healthiest framework. Now is the time to start revamping your building space to make more space between the people who will occupy it.

Market Everywhere

You have to treat your reopening like a big deal. For a long time, people are going to be confused about what places are open for business and what places are out of business. You have to tell them you are open as if it were your first day of business. In a sense, it is. Be sure your marketing efforts cover mobile, online, social media, and perhaps even TV and print. If you build it, they might or might not come. But if you market it as if your business life depended on it, they will come.

Your business will be fully reopened very soon. Be sure to prepare the space by inspecting everything, protecting everyone, and marketing everywhere.