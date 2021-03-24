Fort Bend Christian Academy Presents Matilda, the Musical

Fort Bend Christian Academy is excited to present Roald Dahl’s Matilda, the Musical, to the Sugar Land community.

Join us for one of our performances on April 9 at 7 p.m., April 10 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and April 11 at 1 p.m. Performances will take place at Stafford Civic Center located at 1415 Constitution Ave, Stafford, TX 77477.

Tickets are open to the public, and the community is invited to join the students and their families for all four performances. More information and tickets can be found at fortbendchristian.org/matilda.

The Directors for this production are Mrs. Lana Thompson, FBCA Upper School Theater Arts Teacher, and Mrs. Gabrielle Gripon, FBCA Middle School Theater Arts Teacher. The Vocal Director is Mr. Andrew Webb, FBCA Choir Director.

“We are so thrilled to be directing this year’s musical Matilda, filled with vibrant characters and memorable songs that our cast is going to just bring the house down with. This show is about a group of kids battling the world around them, led by Matilda herself, and reminds us each day of the power of their resiliency. It is similar to our cast’s resiliency as we navigate the world of live theatre during a pandemic. We truly hope that families come to enjoy this show, to be able to enjoy the energy and excitement that only comes with seeing a show performed by these talented actors!” – Mrs. Lana Thompson, FBCA Upper School Theater Arts Teacher, and Gabrielle Gripon, FBCA Middle School Theater Arts Teacher

“I’m so excited to be playing Matilda, one of my favorite musical characters of all time. I see myself a lot in this character. Matilda is so spunky and is not afraid to be her true self. I love Matilda’s relationship with Miss Honey and how it grows throughout the show, and the musical’s message that you’re never too little to stand up for yourself and what you believe in.” – Addison McMillen, FBCA Student