Cornyn: Veteran-Owned Organization in Houston to Receive $1.5M DOL Grant to Help Vets, Servicemembers, Military Spouses

Houston-based Adaptive Construction Solutions Inc., owned and operated by a service-connected disabled veteran, will receive a National Dislocated Worker Grant of $1,561,667 to support employment and training services for veterans, servicemembers, and military spouses in Texas communities that have been hit hard by the pandemic, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) announced today. The funding, for which Sen. Cornyn wrote a letter of support, comes through the DOL’s Employment and Training Administration.

“As we look to turn the corner on this deadly pandemic, it’s critical that we make sure Texans who have served our nation aren’t left behind,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I am proud to have supported this grant and will continue to do everything I can to help our veterans, servicemembers, and military families in Houston.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.