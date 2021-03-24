Governor Abbott Appoints Three to Texas Historical Records Advisory Board

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Tara Turk-Zaafran to the Texas Historical Records Advisory Board (THRAB) for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. The governor reappointed Jelain Chubb and Malinda L. Cowen for terms expiring on February 1, 2025 and February 1, 2024, respectively.

THRAB works to promote awareness of historically significant records through education and training, supports public access to records, serves as a catalyst for improving storage conditions, and supports the preservation efforts of institutions statewide. The board also reviews grant requests submitted to the National Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC) for funding.

Tara Turk-Zaafran of Houston is the Head of Social Studies and Head of Middle School Religious Studies at ILM Academy, where she teaches social studies for grades 6 through 8. Turk-Zaafran holds a degree in microbiology and immunology from the University of Miami Coral Gables, and a Master of Education from the University of Houston.

Jelain Chubb of Austin is the Texas State Archivist. Director of the Archives and Information Services Division at the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, she holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, a Master of Arts in Applied History with a specialization in archival administration and a Master of Library and Information Science from the University of South Carolina at Columbia.

Malinda L. Cowen of Beeville is a retired educator. She was previously director of Special Education at St. Mary’s Academy Charter School, and she previously served as the Special Education counselor at Beeville Independent School District. Cowen holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from Texas Tech University and a Master of Science in Counseling from Corpus Christi State University, now known as Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi.

“We are grateful to Governor Abbott for appointing these outstanding individuals to the THRAB to provide their guidance and support as we safeguard and make available the historical records of Texas,” said Mark Smith, TSLAC Director and State Librarian.

The nine-member Texas Historical Records Advisory Board was established in 1976 by Governor Dolph Briscoe to fulfill two objectives. In 1997, the board was officially established in state statute. Board members, appointed in accordance with federal and state requirements, have experience or interest in the collection, management, administration and accessibility of historical records. They are dedicated to the preservation and use of Texas’ documentary heritage. The State Archivist serves as coordinator for the Board, and the Texas State Library and Archives Commission provides staff support.