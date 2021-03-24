Cinco Ranch Literary Lunch League To Discuss “Before I Go To Sleep” Online In April

Book lovers don’t need to let COVID-19 social distancing keep them from sharing their opinions and feelings about books with other readers.

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will offer an online option for book-club meetings this spring – all book-club meetings will take place online through Webex so that readers can interact with others in real time and participate from the comfort and safety of home!

Fort Bend County Libraries’ book clubs represent a wide variety of books and genres. Book clubs that were previously specific to particular branches can now be enjoyed by readers all across the library system.

Books can be requested by calling the libraries, or by placing them on hold in the online catalog. They can be picked up from the libraries through FBCL’s Books & More! Curbside Pick-Up service. Digital versions of some books are also available for download from FBCL’s eLibrary.

Because the book club meetings will be livestreamed over the Internet via Webex, participants should register for the meetings by going to the FBCL website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us – click on “Classes and Events,” and register for the book club meetings of their choice. A link to the Webex sessions will be emailed to all who have registered.

The schedule of book club meetings in April is as follows:

Wednesday, April 7, 12:00 noon-1:00 pm – Literary Lunch League Book Club

The book to be discussed is Before I Go to Sleep, a novel written by S.J. Watson. This title is available in print and on OverDrive; call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library for print copies.

Thursday, April 8, 1:00-2:00 pm – Sugar Land Book Break

The book to be discussed is The Fortune Teller’s Kiss, written by Brenda Serotte. Call the library to check on availability of print copies.

Thursday, April 8, 1:30 pm – Novel Expectations Book Club

The book to be discussed is The Secrets We Kept, a novel written by Lara Prescott. This title is available in print and on OverDrive; call the First Colony Branch Library to check on availability of print copies.

Thursday, April 8, 4:00-5:00 pm – Sienna Subtext: Graphic Novel & Animé Club . The book to be discussed is Sonic the Hedgehog, Vol 1, created by Ian Flynn. This title is available on hoopla digital.

4:00-5:00 pm – . The book to be discussed is created by Ian Flynn. This title is available on hoopla digital. Saturday, April 10, 11:00 am-12:00 noon – Talk Back Book Club

The book to be discussed is The Girl Who Played with Fire, written by Stieg Larsson. This book club, which focuses on general fiction, normally meets on the first Saturday of every month. This title is available in print, audio, and on OverDrive; call the Missouri City Branch Library for print copies.

Monday, April 12, 3:00-4:00 pm – Sienna Book Club

The book to be discussed is City of Thieves, a novel written by David Benioff. This title is available in audio and print; call the library to check on availability of print copies.

Monday, April 12, 5:00-6:00 pm – University Branch Book Club

The book to be discussed is Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney’s debut novel, The Nest. This title is available on OverDrive, audio, and in print; call the library to check on availability of print copies.

Tuesday, April 13, 2:00-3:00 pm – Mission Bend Book Club

The book to be discussed is Educated, a memoir written by Tara Westover. This title is available on OverDrive, audio, and in print; call the library to check on availability of print copies.

Wednesday, April 14– “First Colony Reads” Readers’ Advisory.

In this livestreamed event, library staff will give recommendations for your next great read. Connect with library staff via Webex, and they will provide suggestions based on your reading preferences.

Thursday, April 15– Book Talk (pre-recorded video).

In FBCL’s Book Talk series, library staff give a synopsis of featured books and share their thoughts on it. In this episode, hear about I’d Rather Be Reading: The Delights and Dilemmas of the Reading Life, written by Anne Bogel. A link to the video will be posted on FBCL’s online calendar on the designated date, and it can be viewed at any time.

Thursday, April 15 , 12:00 noon-1:00 pm – Book Break Book Club @ George Memorial Library. The book to be discussed is Little Fires Everywhere , written by Celeste Ng. This title is available in print, audio, and OverDrive; call George Memorial Library to check on availability of print copies.

, 12:00 noon-1:00 pm – @ George Memorial Library. The book to be discussed is , written by Celeste Ng. This title is available in print, audio, and OverDrive; call George Memorial Library to check on availability of print copies. Saturday, April 17, 11:00 am-12:00 noon – Heavy Inks Graphic Novels Book Club

The book to be discussed is Green Lantern: the Sinestro Corps War, created by Geoff Johns. This title is available in print; call George Memorial Library to check on availability of print copies.

Saturday,April 17, 11:00 am-12:00 noon – Mystery Readers Club (formerly Murder & Mayhem Book Club)

This book club, which focuses on mysteries and crime novels, meets on the 3rd Saturday of every month. The book to be discussed this month is A Stranger in the House, a novel written by Shari Lapeña. This title is available on OverDrive, audio, and in print; call the Missouri City Branch Library to check on availability of print copies.

Saturday, April 24, 11:00 am-12:00 noon – The Skin I’m In: A Book Club Featuring Authors of Color. The book to be discussed is Know My Name , a memoir written by Chanel Miller. This new book club meets on the fourth Saturday of every month. This title is available on OverDrive and in print; call the Missouri City Branch Library to check on availability of print copies.

11:00 am-12:00 noon – The book to be discussed is , a memoir written by Chanel Miller. This new book club meets on the fourth Saturday of every month. This title is available on OverDrive and in print; call the Missouri City Branch Library to check on availability of print copies. Monday, April 26,3:00-4:00 pm – Booked on Crime Mystery Book Club

The book to be discussed is The Girl From Widow Hills, a novel written by Megan Miranda. This title is available on OverDrive and in print; call the Sienna Branch Library to check on availability of print copies.

The book club meetings are free and open to the public. Registration is required for the book club meetings so that a link to the Webex sessions can be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. Participants may also register by calling Fort Bend County Libraries’ Communications Office at 281-633-4734.