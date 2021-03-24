Kate Rogers Selected to Lead the Alamo as Executive Director

San Antonian and proven leader Kate Rogers has been selected to lead the Alamo as the Executive Director of the Alamo Trust, Inc (ATI). A proud Texan, Kate comes to ATI with over 20 years of exemplary leadership experience.

“Kate is a business leader and a change agent,” Welcome Wilson Jr. said, Chairman of the Alamo Trust, Inc. Board of Directors. “She is the kind of leader the Alamo needs right now, and we are so excited to welcome her to the team. She brings a level of know-how, skills and grit to the position that will be invaluable to completing the Alamo Plan.”

Born and raised in Texas, Kate has understood the Alamo’s importance as a symbol of liberty her entire life. She has loved the story of the Texas Revolution and the heroic Alamo Defenders since she first learned about them in grade school.

“I am no stranger to long-term journeys that give back to the community through education,” Kate Rogers said. “Preserving and teaching the story of the Alamo helps Texans connect with our history in a way that is as vital as ever before. I was taught the history of the Alamo and the Battle of 1836 as a child, and it will be a privilege to help continue telling this story. Ensuring that it is taught to future generations in an accurate, engaging way is a challenge that I do not take lightly.”

Along with a passion for Alamo history, Kate brings with her an extensive list of accomplishments. These include over 20 years of leadership experience, most recently as the Vice President of Community Outreach & Engagement for the Charles Butt Foundation. She has also served as the President of The Holdsworth Center, founded the Centers For Applied Science & Technology (CAST), developed SA Works, and created the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards.

Kate possesses a Bachelor of Science Degree from Texas Christian University, a Master of Public Affairs Degree from the University of Texas at Austin, and is pursuing her doctoral degree at the University of Southern California. Her list of skills include strategic development, public affairs, nonprofit leadership, and program development.

“Kate inherits an Alamo Plan that is gaining momentum, with several accomplishments complete or nearly complete,” Welcome Wilson Jr. said. “The restoration of the Church and the Long Barrack is progressing well, several battle cannons from the 1836 battle have been conserved, and we are just weeks away from the unveiling of the 18-pounder cannon replica and Losoya house exhibit in the plaza. We have the utmost confidence in Kate’s ability to lead the Alamo through the next stages of the plan. These stages include fundraising for the Alamo Museum and Visitor Center, and the construction of the Exhibition Hall & Collections Building. This Exhibition Hall & Collections Building will temporarily display the entire Phil Collins Collection until the museum is complete, at which time it will be put on display there.”