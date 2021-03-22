Entries Sought For Libraries’ Live-Streamed Poetry Slam For Teens, Young Adults

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) is hosting an online Poetry Slam Competition for teens and young adults. The theme for the competition is “Dare to Hope.” Entries may be submitted online April 5 through May 3. The live-streamed performance-poetry competition will take place on Saturday, May 8, at 2:00 pm.

Students who are 14 to 20 years of age are invited to compete for prizes in this performance-poetry event by reading original works they have created themselves.

To participate in the competition, contestants should complete an online entry form on FBCL’s website ( www.fortbend.lib.tx.us ) and upload copies of three original poems they wish to read for the competition. One poem will be read for each round to which the participant advances.

There will be two qualifying rounds and one final round. A panel of five judges will determine which competitors advance to the second round and the final round. The order of performances will be randomly chosen on May 8 at the start of the event.

Judging will be based on language, idea, theme, tone, mood, vocal strength, emotion, body/facial movement, and fluency.

Each poem must be limited to no longer than 3 minutes and 10 seconds in length. Poets may read from a copy of their poem, but they may not use props, costumes, or musical instruments.

Poems must be family friendly and may not include any profanity or sexually explicit content. Poems containing incendiary, offensive, discriminatory, or inflammatory language will be disqualified.

Participants who submit poems online during the entry period will be sent a link for the Webex session for the competition. Submissions will not be accepted after 5:00 pm on May 3.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three competitors.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Fort Bend County Libraries, the Poetry Slam is free and open to the public. For more information, call the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.