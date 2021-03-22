AG Paxton Sues La Quinta BCB for Price Gouging During 2021 Winter Storm

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Everyoung Hospitality LLC, d/b/a La Quinta San Antonio Brook City Base, accusing them of price gouging during the February 2021 winter storm emergency. While more than 300,000 Bexar County residents suffered without power and heat during the coldest days of the storm, La Quinta BCB charged exorbitant prices for rooms, including nearly three times its normal rates.

“This gross exploitation of Texans in dire need of shelter during historic low temperatures will not be tolerated,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Companies looking to profit from this tragic event that left millions of Texans without power or water will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted.”

In one instance, a man, his three daughters and 101-year-old grandmother booked two rooms for a one-night stay at La Quinta BCB. Upon arrival, the family told hotel staff that they did not know when their power would be restored, and made plans to possibly extend their stay. On the third day, they were told that the room rates had nearly tripled, jumping from $74 a night to $199 a night. When asked why, La Quinta BCB said there was a huge demand for rooms, and if the family did not want the rooms, someone else would pay the exorbitant rate.

Texans who believe they’ve encountered a scam or price gouging should call the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Hotline toll-free at (800) 621-0508 or file a complaint online at https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/cpd/file-a-consumer-complaint .