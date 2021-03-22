Fort Bend County Libraries To Close In Observance Of Easter Holiday

Services at all branches of Fort Bend County Libraries, which includes the Cinco Ranch Branch Library and the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, will be unavailable Friday through Sunday, April 2-4, in observance of the Easter holiday. Books & More! Curbside Pick-up service hours will resume on Monday, April 5, at all locations.

The five Phase 3 libraries – George Memorial Library in Richmond, Cinco Ranch Branch Library, Missouri City Branch Library, Sienna Branch Library, and University Branch Library in Sugar Land – will resume in-person service on April 5.

Your online library is always open at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us for searching the catalog, renewing books or placing holds, downloading e-books, streaming movies and music, or using the research databases.

For additional information, contact the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.