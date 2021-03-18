The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Fort Bend Future Initiative will host Part 1 of a 3-part educational series on Artificial Intelligence (AI) via a Zoom webinar titled, “Artificial Intelligence Series, Part 1. What is AI?” on Wednesday March 31st from 12:00 – 1:00 PM. This panel discussion will feature experts who are highly trained in this emerging industry. The first session will be moderated by Fort Bend Chamber Chairman, Janice Suchyta, with McGuireWoods LP. The AI Series is presented by our Series Sponsor, Houston Community College. Our Session Sponsor for Part 1. is University of Houston.

AI is here and here to stay. It can be found everywhere – from modern cars to virtual chat bots and it is impacting business processes, procedures and industries across the world. As AI continues to grow, it is becoming an essential topic for businesses to maintain an advantage in their market. Our expert panel of academics and industry professionals will help you better understand this rapidly developing topic by providing key insights into exactly what AI is. Additionally, our 3-part series will help participants understand what AI can mean specifically for their businesses. Speakers for Part 1. Include:

Dr. Raymond G. Brown is the Program Coordinator of the AI Program at Houston Community College and also helped create the curriculum. Dr. Brown has been the Physics, Networking, Cybersecurity faculty at HCC for over 12 years. He has a Ph.D. in Physics from Duke University and a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Georgia Tech and spent nearly 25 years in private industry as well as University level Physics for 10+ years.

Dr. Peggy Lindner is an Assistant Professor in the department of Information & Logistics Technology and also directs the Data Analytics in Student Hands program at University of Houston. Her background is in engineering; she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degree in the field of mining & geotechnology, received her doctorate degree through the University of Stuttgart’s High Performance Computer center.

Kris Skrinak is the Global Machine Learning Technical Lead for the Amazon Partner Network (“APN”). He co-founded the Machine Learning group for the APN in 2017. Kris started his career as a Quantitative Strategist at Goldman Sachs, developed predictive maintenance apps as an AI Engineer at ATT, and prior to Amazon was Computer Vision Architect at GoPro.

Ariana Smetana has 20+ years at global organizations PWC, London UK, Continental Airlines, and Shell Oil in Houston. She founded the workplace strategy & design consulting firm, artVIA. Currently, she volunteers as the Partnerships Director, for Women in AI a Global nonprofit for ethical AI and D&I inclusion in Data Science and STEM fields.

Registration is currently open. AI Series Sponsor: $1,000, includes sponsorship of all three AI events, logo inclusion on each flyer, marketing materials and social platforms, opportunity to attend as a panelist at every session, five attendee tickets at all events, branding on unique registration page and recognition for all events. Session Sponsor: $500, includes company logo featured on marketing materials, social media platforms, and chamber website, a unique registration page branded with company logo, logo inclusion on confirmation email for all participants, recognition during the event, an invitation for a team member to join as a panelist during the webinar allowing face-time with all attendees and five attendee registrations. Register today at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Ryan Husid at 281-566-2163 or Ryan@fortbendcc.org .

