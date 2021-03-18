As we gradually, gently and ever so tentatively tiptoe towards the post-pandemic era, many of us (often not through choice) are also entering new careers as self-employed entrepreneurs running businesses from our own homes.

Working from Home (WFH) for a company can be tricky, because often the ingrained cultures and behaviours clash with the flexibility demanded by working in your own domestic space.

But WFH for yourself can be just as challenging – sure, you can set your own timetable and don’t have to endure as many dire Zoom calls, but you’ve got the added pressure of bringing home the bacon.

Managing family duties and work while maintaining health is a balancing act worthy of the world’s best tightrope walkers.

But where there’s a will, and some smart thinking, there’s always a way – here are a few suggestions on how to make a WFH business work for you.

Get a proper home office setup

Stop hunching over that laptop while perched in your kids tiny plastic chair. You’ll end up with some serious postural problems that haunt you later in life.

Instead, treat yourself to a decent home office setup from a switched-on firm like Ikea, complete with ergonomic chair, adjustable desk and anything else that’s practical, stylish and healthy.

Stay connected with friends & colleagues

Isolation is another risk when you’re working from home. If you’re fortunate, your partner and children might be close by for certain periods of the day, but it’s likely that you’ll miss those little water-cooler convos with colleagues that humanised work.

So set aside a little time each day to check in with family on the phone or chat to industry colleagues on LinkedIn – this downtime will work wonders.

Outsource & delegate

Another mistake lots of new business owners make is trying to take care of absolutely every aspect of their business themselves. This results in burnout, with all its associated health and economic consequences.

So outsource and delegate as many services as you can afford – you’ll recoup the outgoings in improved efficiency and customer service and free more time to focus on your core skills. Hiring a virtual PA from the likes of Moneypenny is a good start.

Stay physically & mentally healthy

If your work (or the way you do it) is compromising your physical and mental health, the risks far outweigh the rewards.

Taking care of your health with daily physical exercise sessions mindfulness, meditation and a balanced diet is an investment in your business and in living your life to the fullest – nothing is more important.

Formally develop your skills online

Now that you’re self-employed, you’re in charge of your own learning and development.

With family and work duties, you simply won’t have the time to take a few years off to complete a traditional degree, but online educators like ARU Distance Learning provide career-boosting courses which you can study flexibly where and when it suits.

Follow these five ways to make WFH work for you and self-employment could be the best move you’ve ever made – good luck and stay positive!