Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) is searching for the Houston-area’s best young artists, ages 18 and under to help promote pet adoption!

WHAT: The Art for Animals T-Shirt Design Contest is a chance for young artists to put their skills to good use by raising awareness of animal welfare and pet adoption.

Top Five

Citizens for Animal Protection will select the top 5 entries. Those entries will be shared on our social media pages, website, and newsletter with voting to be held from May 10th – 16th so that everyone in our community can help vote for the winning design.

Winner

The winning artist’s design will be printed on a T-shirt and be sold as a fundraiser to benefit the animals at the CAP Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center. The winning artist will receive a free T-shirt featuring their design and a $25 Amazon gift card, and a prize basket of animal-themed goodies!

WHY: The winning design will be put on a t-shirt that will help FUNdraise for the care and medical treatment of the many homeless animals at the CAP Animal Shelter & Pet Adoption Center.

HOW: Complete Design Contest Guidelines are on our website, and entries must be submitted via the link listed beneath those guidelines http://www.cap4pets.org/151-uncategorised/6333-t-shirt-design-contest

WHERE: Online only! Entries are submitted online, voting will be online, and t-shirts will be sold online through a separate platform.

WHEN: Entries are due by NOON on April 30th, 2021; voting is May 10th – 16th. T-shirts with the winning design will be on sale at the end of May.