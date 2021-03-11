Katy ISD Destination Imagination Teams to Participate in State Competition

By George Slaughter
Destination Imagination is a volunteer world-wide creative problem-solving organization that teaches students the skills needed to succeed in school, career, and beyond. Students use their creativity to turn ideas into reality, while learning creative and critical thinking, team building, problem-solving and project management. Locally, 23 Katy Independent School District teams will participate in the 2021 Lone Star Finals Destination Imagine Tournament, which will be held virtually this month.
The teams join the tournament as four Katy ISD senior students won $600 Gulf Coast DI scholarships, according to a district news release.
Students had to demonstrate creativity to participate during the pandemic. They worked in teams of up to seven members and submit their solutions in a digital format, including documentaries, music videos, podcasts, video clips, and video games created over the past few months.
The following teams will represent Katy ISD at the state tournament:
- Alexander Elementary – Turtles from Salsa Lake
- Beckendorff Junior High – Intergalactic Watermelons
- Beckendorff Junior High – Flaw Law Fools
- Bryant Elementary – Paws of Katy
- Beck Junior High – Glitter Chickens
- Beck Junior High – The Senate
- Beck Junior High – FDIs
- Cinco Ranch Junior High – The Pacers
- Davidson Elementary – Seven Crystal Gazers
- Exley Elementary – DinoMite
- Griffin Elementary – Five Leafed Clovers
- Hayes Elementary – Lights, Challenges, Action!
- Katy High School – Chicks with Kicks
- Morton Ranch Junior High – The Nerd Herd
- Pattison Elementary – Smart Skittles
- Seven Lakes Junior High – The Ultimate Knights
- Seven Lakes High – Twenty Eight Eyes
- Seven Lakes High – 24/7 Silly 6.0
- Seven Lakes High & Beckendorff Junior High – Houston We Have a Problem
- Seven Lakes High & Katy High School – Unscripted
- Seven Lakes High & Tompkins High School – iSmart
- Tompkins High – Mystical Pears
- WoodCreek Junior High – Fire Breathing Torpedoing Chickens
Scholarship Winners
- Grace Lyons – Seven Lakes High
- Elizabeth O’Rear – Seven Lake High
- Daniela Ramos – Seven Lakes High
- Ayushi Sapru – Tompkins High
“Aside from working on their team challenge, each student team had 48 hours to work together from remote locations to solve an ‘instant challenge,’” Joan Otten, Gifted & Talented/Advanced Academics department director, said. “To see 23 Katy ISD teams headed to the state level is a true inspiration. These types of tournaments motivate and equip our students to become the next generation of innovators and leaders.”