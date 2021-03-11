Katy ISD Destination Imagination Teams to Participate in State Competition

By George Slaughter

Destination Imagination is a volunteer world-wide creative problem-solving organization that teaches students the skills needed to succeed in school, career, and beyond. Students use their creativity to turn ideas into reality, while learning creative and critical thinking, team building, problem-solving and project management. Locally, 23 Katy Independent School District teams will participate in the 2021 Lone Star Finals Destination Imagine Tournament, which will be held virtually this month.

The teams join the tournament as four Katy ISD senior students won $600 Gulf Coast DI scholarships, according to a district news release.

Students had to demonstrate creativity to participate during the pandemic. They worked in teams of up to seven members and submit their solutions in a digital format, including documentaries, music videos, podcasts, video clips, and video games created over the past few months.

The following teams will represent Katy ISD at the state tournament:

Alexander Elementary – Turtles from Salsa Lake

Beckendorff Junior High – Intergalactic Watermelons

Beckendorff Junior High – Flaw Law Fools

Bryant Elementary – Paws of Katy

Beck Junior High – Glitter Chickens

Beck Junior High – The Senate

Beck Junior High – FDIs

Cinco Ranch Junior High – The Pacers

Davidson Elementary – Seven Crystal Gazers

Exley Elementary – DinoMite

Griffin Elementary – Five Leafed Clovers

Hayes Elementary – Lights, Challenges, Action!

Katy High School – Chicks with Kicks

Morton Ranch Junior High – The Nerd Herd

Pattison Elementary – Smart Skittles

Seven Lakes Junior High – The Ultimate Knights

Seven Lakes High – Twenty Eight Eyes

Seven Lakes High – 24/7 Silly 6.0

Seven Lakes High & Beckendorff Junior High – Houston We Have a Problem

Seven Lakes High & Katy High School – Unscripted

Seven Lakes High & Tompkins High School – iSmart

Tompkins High – Mystical Pears

WoodCreek Junior High – Fire Breathing Torpedoing Chickens

Scholarship Winners

Grace Lyons – Seven Lakes High

Elizabeth O’Rear – Seven Lake High

Daniela Ramos – Seven Lakes High

Ayushi Sapru – Tompkins High

“Aside from working on their team challenge, each student team had 48 hours to work together from remote locations to solve an ‘instant challenge,’” Joan Otten, Gifted & Talented/Advanced Academics department director, said. “To see 23 Katy ISD teams headed to the state level is a true inspiration. These types of tournaments motivate and equip our students to become the next generation of innovators and leaders.”