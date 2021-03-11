Two Katy ISD Principals Selected as Finalists for Texas National Distinguished Principal

By George Slaughter

Two Katy Independent School District principals have been selected as finalists for recognition as Texas National Distinguished Principal, which is granted by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association.

Dr. Doreen Martinez, of Memorial Parkway Elementary, and Dr. William Rhodes, of Bryant Elementary, are among five finalists. All are from the Greater Houston area. One will receive the honor, along with $10,000 and the chance to represent Texas at the 2021 National Distinguished Principal gala in Washington, D.C.

The association received 137 nominations from principals across the Texas for the award, according to a district news release. Applicants shared their educational philosophies and professional accomplishments, and a peer-review committee selected the five finalists.

“Both Katy ISD principals are known to incorporate innovative ways of educating their students, even more so during the adversities associated with this past year’s COVID-19 pandemic,” Dawn Carlson-Scruggs, assistant superintendent for School Leadership and Support, said. “Katy ISD is known to have some of the best educators and school leaders in the nation, and we are proud to see the District represented at this event.”

Finalists will be recognized at the TEPSA Awards Reception this summer.