J Jensen Named Mayde Creek Rams Coach and Athletic Director

By George Slaughter

J Jensen, defensive coordinator at Taylor High School, has been named head coach and athletic director at Mayde Creek High School. Jensen begins his duties this month.

Jensen knows about the school, as he’s a 1998 graduate and was a captain on a regional semi-finalist team there. He began his coaching career in 2003 at Morton Ranch Junior High School. He rejoined Mayde Creek as an offensive line coach in 2005.

Jensen went to the Alief Independent School District in 2010, where he joined the Alief Taylor program. He served as offensive coordinator and helped the Lions reach the playoffs in his four years there.

In 2014, Jensen returned to Katy, joining the Katy Taylor program as defensive coordinator. He was part of a successful program there, as the Mustangs reached the playoffs in six of his seven years there. The 2020 team reached the semifinals.

Jensen said he was excited to be the new coach at Mayde Creek.

“I look forward to meeting and building strong relationships with the students, athletes, administration, teachers and community of Mayde Creek High,” Jensen said. “It feels great to be going back home, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Debbie Decker, the district’s executive director of athletics, praised Jensen’s qualities.

“Coach Jensen is passionate, committed and has a vision to lead the Mayde Creek High School Rams to the next level,” Decker said. “We look forward to the expertise and mentorship he will bring to the team experience.”

Jensen succeeds Brian Randle, who led the Rams to a 4-5 record in his only season at Mayde Creek. Randle joined Dr. Thomas E. Randle High School in the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District. The school, which opens this fall, is named for the coach’s father, a longtime superintendent in that district.