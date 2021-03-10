Katy ISD Academic Decathlon Teams Win Numerous Virtual State Competitions

By George Slaughter

Students from seven Katy Independent School Districts won honors at the 2021 Texas Academic Decathlon Event.

The competition, held virtually this year due to the pandemic, is the second-largest academic program in the nation where students can be among the beneficiaries of $264,000 in scholarships. Curriculum subjects include Art, Economics, Literature, Math, Music, Science, and Social Studies.

Here are the winners from the Katy Independent School District:

Individual Overall Honors

Kevin Li – Taylor High – Second Place for Overall Scholastic Large School

Hana Chaudhry – Cinco Ranch High – Fifth Place Overall Honors

Taylor High School – Sixth Place – Top Overall Large Team

Cinco Ranch High School

Amy Kim – Gold Award – Interview Scholastic

Hana Chaudhry – Gold Award – Literature Honor

Hana Chaudhry – Gold Award – Interview Honor

Hana Chaudhry – Silver Award – Art Honor

Hana Chaudhry – Silver Award – Science Honor

Hana Chaudhry – Bronze Award – Music Honor

Daniel Yang – Silver Award – Mathematics Honor

Daniel Yang – Silver Award – Social Science Honor

Katy High School

Annabel Langan – Silver Award – Music Honor

Cal Rogers – Silver Award – Art Honor

Mayde Creek High School

Mohammad Zaidi – Bronze Award – Art Honor

Mohammad Zaidi – Bronze Award – Social Science Honor

Morton Ranch High School

Zoe Frausto – Silver Award – Art Honor

Zoe Frausto – Bronze Award – Social Science Honor

Daniel Naranjo – Silver Award – Science Varsity

Daniel Naranjo – Bronze Award – Interview Varsity

Seven Lakes High School

Robert Lopez – Silver Award – Mathematics Scholastic

Michael Zhang – Bronze Award – Mathematics Scholastic

Anagha Kenikar – Bronze Award – Music Honor

Taylor High School

Maggie Yu – Gold Award – Mathematics Honor

Kevin Li – Gold Award – Interview Scholastic

Kevin Li – Silver Award – Economics Scholastic

Kevin Li – Bronze Award – Art Scholastic

Nathaniel Luther – Silver Award – Literature Scholastic

Nathaniel Luther – Bronze Award – Science Scholastic

Tompkins High School

Krishna Hariprasad – Bronze Award – Science Scholastic

Pranav Kurapati – Bronze Award – Mathematics Varsity

Emily Doan – Bronze Award – Interview Varsity

“It truly takes a team effort among students to come out victorious in this competition,” Joan Otten, director of the Katy ISD Gifted & Talented and Advanced Academics Department, said. “To see how students were resilient and grew throughout the preparation process, as well as at competition, is so rewarding for them and it ultimately creates everlasting experiences which they will use in the future.”