Katy ISD Academic Decathlon Teams Win Numerous Virtual State Competitions

By George Slaughter
Students from seven Katy Independent School Districts won honors at the 2021 Texas Academic Decathlon Event.
The competition, held virtually this year due to the pandemic, is the second-largest academic program in the nation where students can be among the beneficiaries of $264,000 in scholarships. Curriculum subjects include Art, Economics, Literature, Math, Music, Science, and Social Studies.
Here are the winners from the Katy Independent School District:
Individual Overall Honors
- Kevin Li – Taylor High – Second Place for Overall Scholastic Large School
- Hana Chaudhry – Cinco Ranch High – Fifth Place Overall Honors
- Taylor High School – Sixth Place – Top Overall Large Team
Cinco Ranch High School
- Amy Kim – Gold Award – Interview Scholastic
- Hana Chaudhry – Gold Award – Literature Honor
- Hana Chaudhry – Gold Award – Interview Honor
- Hana Chaudhry – Silver Award – Art Honor
- Hana Chaudhry – Silver Award – Science Honor
- Hana Chaudhry – Bronze Award – Music Honor
- Daniel Yang – Silver Award – Mathematics Honor
- Daniel Yang – Silver Award – Social Science Honor
Katy High School
- Annabel Langan – Silver Award – Music Honor
- Cal Rogers – Silver Award – Art Honor
Mayde Creek High School
- Mohammad Zaidi – Bronze Award – Art Honor
- Mohammad Zaidi – Bronze Award – Social Science Honor
Morton Ranch High School
- Zoe Frausto – Silver Award – Art Honor
- Zoe Frausto – Bronze Award – Social Science Honor
- Daniel Naranjo – Silver Award – Science Varsity
- Daniel Naranjo – Bronze Award – Interview Varsity
Seven Lakes High School
- Robert Lopez – Silver Award – Mathematics Scholastic
- Michael Zhang – Bronze Award – Mathematics Scholastic
- Anagha Kenikar – Bronze Award – Music Honor
Taylor High School
- Maggie Yu – Gold Award – Mathematics Honor
- Kevin Li – Gold Award – Interview Scholastic
- Kevin Li – Silver Award – Economics Scholastic
- Kevin Li – Bronze Award – Art Scholastic
- Nathaniel Luther – Silver Award – Literature Scholastic
- Nathaniel Luther – Bronze Award – Science Scholastic
Tompkins High School
- Krishna Hariprasad – Bronze Award – Science Scholastic
- Pranav Kurapati – Bronze Award – Mathematics Varsity
- Emily Doan – Bronze Award – Interview Varsity
“It truly takes a team effort among students to come out victorious in this competition,” Joan Otten, director of the Katy ISD Gifted & Talented and Advanced Academics Department, said. “To see how students were resilient and grew throughout the preparation process, as well as at competition, is so rewarding for them and it ultimately creates everlasting experiences which they will use in the future.”