Two Katy ISD Students Compete in Houston Public Media Spelling Bee

By George Slaughter

Two Katy Independent School District students competed in the Houston Public Media Spelling Bee, which took place Wednesday.

Ahdav Vijay, a fourth grader from Leonard Elementary School, and Kunsh Kalra, a fifth grader from Wilson Elementary, competed against other students from across the district last month to win spots in Wednesday’s spelling bee.

The competitions this year were virtual due to the pandemic and consisted of an actual test, and not an oral dictation of words. Students used the Scripps National Spelling Bee online test, which allowed them to hear the words and type their answer.

District proctors were available to ensure testing integrity.

“We are proud to have two co-champions this year headed to the Houston area competition to represent Katy ISD,” Karen Muller, Katy ISD Elementary Curriculum & Instruction director, said. “Our students spend countless hours preparing for this competition while at the same time researching and broadening their knowledge of different words.”

Aarush Kudariya, a seventh grader at Beckendorff Junior High, served as a backup.