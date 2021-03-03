Regents to Consider Sole Finalist for President of Texas A&M

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents will discuss and consider possible action in naming a sole finalist for the position of President of Texas A&M University.

The Board will convene at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Century Ballroom, Doug Pitcock ’49 Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Boulevard, College Station.

It is anticipated that the Board will recess to executive session for discussion as permitted by Chapter 551, Sections 71, 72 and 74, Texas Government Code.

To comply with state law and System COVID-19 standards, social distancing and face covering requirements will be in effect. There will be limited seating but members of the public may also access the public portion of the meeting at https://www.tamus.edu/regents/live-streams/

Under state law, university governing boards name a sole finalist for at least 21 days before meeting again to consider final approval of the candidate.