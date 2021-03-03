RESCHEDULED: Houston Habitat’s First-Ever Virtual Homeownership Fair

FREE, Socially Distanced Event on Sat, March 20 Offers Timely Advice for Families Seeking Their Own Home after Enduring Winter Storm 2021

Houston Habitat for Humanity has rescheduled its first-ever Virtual Homeownership Fair for Saturday, March 20, 9am–12pm. The FREE online event will equip prospective home buyers with the tools to become a Houston Habitat homeowner.

“Natural disasters like the 2021 Winter Storm highlight the great need for Houstonians to access safe, healthy, affordable housing. When a family has their own home, they can better control the health and wellness of their loved ones by prepping their house for disaster and following social distancing guidelines as COVID-19 continues unabated,” commented Executive Director Allison Hay. “Buying a home for the first time can be complex, and this is a no-cost, no-risk way to learn the basics of becoming a homeowner and how to take the next step.”

The training will feature practical how-to sessions, Q&A with experts, and a warm welcome from Adrian Garcia, Harris County Commissioner for Precinct 2 and an advocate for family self-sufficiency through home ownership.

The following sessions and speakers will be featured:

“Understanding Mortgages”

Led by BBVA

Learn about common types of mortgages, explore how they are obtained and special financing resources to assist with buying a home. Plus learn how to identify common scams associated with mortgages and how to spot them.

“Getting Ready for Your Home Purchase”

Led by Family Houston

An overview on prepping finances to buy a home, plus learn how to budget effectively, save up for goals, and improve your credit score.

“Building Assets for a Rich Life”

Led by Covenant Community Capital

Learn how to build an Individual Development Account (IDA), an alternative means for low-income individuals and families to save funds towards buying a home.

“Let Houston Help You!”

Led by Housing and Community Development Department, City of Houston

The City offers up to $30,000 to income-qualified residents. Learn how to apply and qualify for this program.

“How to Become a Houston Habitat Homeowner”

Led by Houston Habitat

A general overview of the Houston Habitat Homeownership program including qualifications, application process, and home specifics. This session will be offered in English and Spanish.