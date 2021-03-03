The George Foundation Announces New Staff

The George Foundation is excited to announce Rocaille Roberts as our new Program Officer. In this role, Mrs. Roberts will support the Foundation’s grantmaking program by leading a portfolio of grants, reviewing funding requests and reports and maintaining relationships with Foundation grantees. “We are excited to bring Rocaille’s expertise and passion for service to the Foundation. Her talents will enable us to better serve our stakeholders and more positively pursue our mission of impacting Fort Bend County and its residents,” stated Quynh-Anh McMahan, Senior Program Officer of The George Foundation.

Mrs. Roberts comes to the Foundation with 20 years of experience in the public health sector and has a Masters’ of Public Health from The Ohio State University. Most recently, she served as the Policy and Planning Director at Harris County Public Health before launching a consulting and coaching practice supporting nonprofit and public sectors.

Mrs. Roberts and her family reside in Sugar Land. She is a 2020 graduate of the Sugar Land 101 program, serves as a Fort Bend County Deputy Voter Registrar and is active on the FBISD School Health Advisory Council.