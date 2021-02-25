Council Honors Longtime City Engineer, Storm Relief Efforts

By George Slaughter

David Leyendecker (Henneke Funeral Home photo)

In a special meeting Thursday afternoon, the Katy City Council recognized the late David Leyendecker, the longtime city engineer who died in December, as well as winter storm relief efforts by city staff.

The council issued a proclamation honoring Leyendecker, and named the city water detention facility north of Morton Road and east of Pitts Road as “Leyendecker Landing.” Mayor Bill Hastings said the landing will be 66.8 acres that will be a beautiful piece of property.

“David probably walked every square foot of that 66.8 acreage,” Hastings said. “He loved being on the prairie, and that’s as close as we can get to putting him on the prairie within the city limits. He was everybody’s friend.”

The idea for creating a landing came from former Ward B Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem Durran Dowdle. Hastings said he spoke with several former living mayors about the idea, and they were enthusiastic about it. Five former mayors joined Thursday’s meeting to remember Leyendecker and his service to the city.

Skip Conner, who served from 1991-95, said Leyendecker was an amazing engineer for the city.

“We will find another city engineer, but not another David Leyendecker,” Conner said

Doyle Callender, who served from 2001-07, described Leyendecker as having a ‘what can I do to make things better’ attitude.

“He was truly a pioneer for the city,” Callender said. “He always put the city first.”

Don Elder, Jr., who served from 2007-13, said he also knew of Leyendecker’s work for the cities that surround Katy.

“He had a mark on this city, and a mark on his life of what he gave to this city,” Elder said, adding that he often went hunting with Leyendecker, where they talked about ranching.

“We always talked about things related to that,” Elder said. “That was his love, nature and outside life and what he could do for people. If you asked David to give you the shirt off his back, he would do it. He was that kind of guy. He left a mark on this city forever.”

Fabol Hughes, who served from 2013-17, said Leyendecker served the city with distinction.

“He gave his heart and soul to the City of Katy,” Hughes said. “He will be sorely missed.”

Chuck Brawner, who served from 2017-19, said it was pleasure working with Leyendecker.

“If there was a problem, he was a problem solver,” Brawner said. “He never really shirked those duties. If a citizen didn’t understand something, he would step right in. He was just a fine man, a fine gentleman, and he’s going to be sorely missed.”

Hastings said Hank Schmidt, who served from 1995-2001, couldn’t join the meeting but would echo the comments made by the other former mayors.

Leyendecker, who grew up in Columbus, joined Clay Engineers in Richmond following his 1975 graduation from Texas A&M University. He became a partner in that firm in 1986, and the firm changed its name to Clay & Leyendecker, Inc.

Leyendecker served as the Katy city engineer for 40 years and Fulshear city engineer for 30 years. He represented other smaller towns and municipal utility districts as well.

Leyendecker was 66. He was survived by his wife Connie; their daughters, Kimberly Ann and Kristen Lynn, and their families. The family was listening to the meeting, and was emotional about the honor and tributes. Kimberly Ann said Connie couldn’t speak, but the family was beyond appreciative for the honor.

“We miss him terribly,” Kimberly Ann said. “He would be beside himself that you would do this for him.”

Saluting City Staff for Its Work During the Storm

The city is making its comeback from the severe winter storms of last week.

“The police department and the fire department, they never quit,” Hastings said. “They’re out in the forefront of everything.”

Hastings also praised the public works department and its director, Elaine Lutringer, for their work as the city services were brought back online following the freeze.

“We still came out so far ahead and so much better off than other cities,” Hastings said. “Some of these guys had to be sent home after 32 hours. My hat is off to the public works department for all the many unseen things that they did. There’s not an individual in this city (government) that didn’t work through this thing to reestablish the services that we so richly deserve.”

Honoring the Katy Tigers

The iconic Katy water tower has a “20” painting to honor the 2020 state champion Katy football team (City of Katy photo)

Meanwhile, in the plaza across the street from City Hall, a “’20” was painted Wednesday on the iconic Katy water tower. The “’20” commemorates the 2020 Katy Tigers, who won the state football championship in January.

The title is the first for the Tigers since 2015 and the ninth in the history of the program. Katy won its first title in 1959.

“We have room for two more listings, but maybe we should get another water tower for more championships,” Ward A Council Member Dusty Thiele said.

The painting was paid for by private donations.

Other Actions Taken

