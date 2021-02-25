Eighteen Katy ISD Schools Earn Texas Honor Roll Distinction

By George Slaughter

The Educational Results Partnership has recognized 18 Katy Independent School District schools as Texas Honor Roll schools.

The Campaign for Business and Educational Excellence sponsors the honor roll, which according to a news release is the only school recognition program in Texas that uses student achievement outcome data. The data enables all schools to identify successful schools and the best practices that make them so. Campuses show leadership and motivating and achieving academic success for its students at their grade level and beyond.

For high schools, the recognition includes measures of college readiness. This year, the program recognized 943 higher-performing schools across the state.

The 2019-20 Texas Honor Roll includes these Katy ISD schools: