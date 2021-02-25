Eighteen Katy ISD Schools Earn Texas Honor Roll Distinction

By George Slaughter
The Educational Results Partnership has recognized 18 Katy Independent School District schools as Texas Honor Roll schools.
The Campaign for Business and Educational Excellence sponsors the honor roll, which according to a news release is the only school recognition program in Texas that uses student achievement outcome data. The data enables all schools to identify successful schools and the best practices that make them so. Campuses show leadership and motivating and achieving academic success for its students at their grade level and beyond.
For high schools, the recognition includes measures of college readiness. This year, the program recognized 943 higher-performing schools across the state.
The 2019-20 Texas Honor Roll includes these Katy ISD schools:
- Alexander Elementary, 6161 S. Fry Rd.
- Holland Elementary, 23720 Seven Meadows Pkwy.
- Kilpatrick Elementary, 26100 Cinco Ranch Blvd.
- Pattison Elementary, 19910 Stonelodge Dr.
- Randolph Elementary, 5303 Flewellen Oaks Lane
- Shafer Elementary, 5151 Ranch Point Dr.
- Stanley Elementary, 26633 Cinco Terrace Dr.
- Wilson Elementary, 5200 Falcon Landing
- Wolman Elementary, 28727 N. Firethorne Rd.
- Beckendorff Junior High, 8200 S. Fry Rd.
- Katy Junior High, 5350 Franz Rd.
- McMeans Junior High, 21000 Westheimer Pkwy.
- Memorial Parkway Junior High, 21203 Highland Knolls
- Seven Lakes Junior High, 6026 Katy-Gaston Road
- Tays Junior High, 26721 Hawks Prairie Blvd.
- WoodCreek Junior High, 1801 Wood Creek Bend Ln.
- Seven Lakes High School, 9251 S. Fry Rd.
- Tompkins High School, 4400 Falcone Blanding Blvd.