Walk-On’s Breaks Ground on First Katy Restaurant

Award-winning restaurant and local city dignitaries to host ceremony

with complimentary tastings on Feb. 26

KATY, Texas (Feb. 17, 2021) – Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is preparing to bring its signature Louisiana-inspired menu served in a family-friendly, game-day atmosphere to 23213 Grand Circle Blvd. in Katy.

On Friday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m., Walk-On’s executive team and local city dignitaries will host a special groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate its first Katy location. During the celebration, Walk-On’s will share the Taste of Louisiana with guests by serving some fan favorites, like its popular Krispy Kreme® Bread Pudding.

“We’re so excited to bring Walk-On’s to Katy,” said Franchisee Paul Alfonso. “After opening our first Walk-On’s in Spring last summer, we couldn’t wait to continue our journey with the brand and open another! We look forward to celebrating with everyone on Friday and can’t wait to start serving the community as we work towards becoming an integral part of this wonderful city.”

Expected to open this summer, Walk-On’s will start hiring up to 200 individuals to join its All-American Team in the weeks ahead. The new 8,200-square-foot restaurant will be the first Walk-On’s in Katy and 16th in Texas.

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com.

Walk-On’s: Game Day With A Taste Of Louisiana.

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, director of franchise sales & real estate, at 225.330.4533.