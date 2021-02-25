Oakbend Medical Center Updates Visitation Policy

Richmond, TX… In light of the COVID 19 pandemic, OakBend Medical Center has revised its visitor policy to reflect the following:

• One visitor per day allowed for non-COVID, non-isolation patients from 8AM – 9PM in all medical surgical areas.

• Labor and Delivery patients are allowed one visitor per day. One adult visitor may stay overnight.

• One person per patient allowed to wait in lobby during surgery or procedure.

• One visitor per day allowed in the ER.

• One caregiver allowed in Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF).

• Two visitors allowed for patients in hospice or end of life situations for a brief visit.

• Disabled, impaired or patients requiring medical assistance are allowed one caretaker.

• Patients 18 years or under are allowed one caretaker.

All applicable visitors must comply with the following:

• All visitors must be above 18 years of age and comply with all PPE and screening requirements.

• Anyone entering any OakBend facility must wear a surgical mask at all times. Cloth masks are not allowed at OakBend. Patients and visitors will be provided a surgical mask upon entry to the facility.

• No visitors allowed for COVID, isolation or ICU patients under any circumstances.

“We deeply appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to keep our community healthy. Please use this website as a source of,” requested Joe Freudenberger, CEO of OakBend Medical Center.

