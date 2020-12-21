Second COVID-19 Vaccine Authorized for Emergency Use

Christmas is almost here, the second COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for emergency use and it’s still critically important you get tested and take precautions to prevent getting the virus. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing in Harris County and unfortunately, holiday gatherings are expected to fuel that trend. Celebrate the holidays in safe ways. Either share your holiday traditions virtually or keep your gatherings small, 10 people or less. Wash your hands frequently and wear masks except when eating or drinking. Get tested now and if you test positive, stay home so you don’t infect others. Testing at Harris County Public Health sites is free for everyone and results are available in 3-5 days. Mobile locations are listed below. Children can also be tested at these sites. Register at hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575. All the test sites below are FREE and open Monday-Wednesday 8a.m.-3p.m. and some are open on Saturday, 12/26, exceptions noted in bold.

M.O. Campbell Education Center

Open Mon-Wed

12:00p.m.-7:00p.m.

Also open Sat (12/26) 8.am-3p.m. 1865 Aldine Bender, Houston, TX 77032 Cathedral of St. Matthew

Also open Sat (12/26) 8.am-3p.m. 9101 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77037 Grayson Community Center

Also open Sat (12/26) 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 13828 Corpus Christi St, Houston, TX 77015 George Bush Park 17245 Westheimer Pkwy, Houston, TX 77082 Bear Creek Islamic Center

Also open Sat (Dec 12/26) 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 17250 Coventry Park Dr, Houston, TX 77084 Sri Govindaji Gaudiya Matha Temple

Also open Sat (Dec 12/26) 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 16628 Kieth Harrow Blvd, Houston, TX 77084 Strawberry Park 1104 Parkside Dr, Pasadena, TX 77504