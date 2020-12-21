Sens. Cruz, Cornyn Applaud Senate’s Passage of Bill Honoring Pearland Mayor Tom Reid

Pearland post office to be renamed after the city’s long-serving mayor

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) today issued the following statements after the Senate passed their bill to rename a post office in Pearland, Texas, after Mayor Tom Reid, the city’s long-serving mayor:

“I am proud that my colleagues and I in the Senate passed this bill to honor such a dedicated public servant, exceptional Texan, and American patriot,” Sen. Cruz said. “He served his community and our country with such distinction and this honor will ensure he is never forgotten. I congratulate Mayor Reid on his much earned retirement this past month. Thank you for your four decades of work for the city of Pearland and your service to our country.”

“Mayor Reid’s record of service to his nation and to Pearland deserves to be celebrated, and I’m proud to honor him with this recognition,” said Sen. Cornyn.

BACKGROUND

In October, Sens. Cruz and Cornyn sent a letter to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs in support of U.S. Rep. Pete Olson’s (R-Texas) bill to rename a Pearland, Texas post office after Mayor Reid. In addition to their letter, the senators sponsored and introduced the Senate companion bill.

Houston native Tom Reid is a World War II veteran of the United States Navy and a former manager and supervisor at the Johnson Space Center on projects including Gemini, Apollo, Skylab, and the Space Shuttle Program. He then served as a Pearland city counselor before first being elected Mayor in 1978. Mayor Reid’s exemplary public service to the city of Pearland spans more than 40 years, and he officially retired in November.