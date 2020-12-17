The Bryan Museum Names Its New Museum Director Iwrite Ceo, Melissa Williams Murphy

Melissa Williams Murphy

The Bryan Museum is pleased to announce the selection of Melissa Williams Murphy as its new Executive Director. Melissa is the author of twelve children’s books, owner of LongTale Publishing and the founding CEO of the iWRITE Literacy Organization in Houston, TX. Since 2007, Melissa has been working with school districts and partner organizations, spreading a love for learning through her literacy programs in over fifty school districts across Texas.

Through her nonprofit organization, iWRITE , Melissa has developed a curriculum that builds student confidence and sparks the imagination while following educational standards in the classroom. The organization has published over 750 students worldwide in the 3rd-12th grade and has provided school and afterschool programming to tens of thousands of students including television programming for at home learners. iWRITE will launch a long-term partnership with The Bryan Museum in order to establish and help lead a new education department at the museum, and together, the two organizations will create interactive learning opportunities for students in the Houston-Galveston area and beyond.

Melissa shares, “Literacy spells success in any subject; and students who understand history – how the world works – will become the leaders of tomorrow. I’m excited about the opportunity to write this next chapter and reach even more students through this partnership. And I can’t wait to share even more opportunities for the Houston-Galveston community to get involved and make a difference for kids in 2021!”

In partnership with our dedicated board, staff, and volunteers, Melissa will undoubtedly be a great leader for The Bryan Museum. Melissa takes over from Executive Director Joan Marshall, who is retiring this month after decades of service to the non-profit and museum community.