More Help on the Way! – Sugar Land Small Business Initiative DeMerchant continues efforts to assist Small Businesses

On December 15, 2020, Fort Bend County Commissioner Ken R. DeMerchant motioned and the Court unanimously approved to allocate $2M of CARES Act funds to the City of Sugar Land. These funds will assist small business initiatives to keep businesses thriving within Sugar Land. This is another innovative initiative by DeMerchant to provide the Fort Bend County business community with needed relief.

On December 8th, DeMerchant motioned for a 3rd round of funding for the Fort Bend County Small Business Grant Program. DeMerchant states, “even if you don’t think you will qualify, please apply. We are here to help you.”