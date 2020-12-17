Evelyn’s Park Conservancy Groundbreaking Launches Phase 2 Construction.





Left Photo – L-R – Jerry Rubenstein, Keith Rubenstein, Mayor Andrew, Friedberg, Terry Leavitt-Chavez, Scott Rubenstein, Rusty Rubenstein, Bo Rubenstein, Eli Rubenstein, Carolyn Rubenstein, Isabel Rubenstein; Middle Photo – L-R: Jerry Rubenstein, Linda Rubenstein, Terry Leavitt-Chavez; Right Photo – L-R: Suzi Weinstock, Brad Sondock, Terry Leavitt-Chavez, Debbie Lapin, Michael Fox, Jerry Wische

A Groundbreaking Ceremony to mark the beginning of the construction of new facilities at Evelyn’s Park Conservancy in Bellaire was held Sunday, December 13. Chaired by Board Member Suzi Weinstock, the program included a message about the valued relationship with the City of Bellaire from Mayor Andrew Friedberg, a neighbor’s perspective by Bellaire City Council Member Michael Fife, and details about the project planning and the enhancements by Scott Rubenstein.

Debbie Lapin, Chair of the Capital Campaign, acknowledged the important role that The Rubenstein Family Foundation has played in the Park’s development. Jerry Wische, EPC Board President praised the partnerships with volunteers, the Parks and Recreation Department, community organizations and donors which sustain the Park’s vision and positive opportunity for residents, especially during the pandemic.

A turning of the dirt to signify the launch included Board members, City of Bellaire officials, the project architectural and construction firm, and many members of the Rubenstein families.

Phase 2 focuses on active play spaces for children, more shaded areas with seating, and a water play element. These facility priorities are based on Park user feedback and surveys conducted in Bellaire.

For further information please contact: Terry Leavitt-Chavez at info@evelynspark.org

Photos Courtesy of Evelyn’s Park Conservancy