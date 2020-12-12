Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Announces A Very Perry Holiday Season

Houstonians invited to make holidays perry & bright with DINE-IN and TO-GO holiday happenings

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is ecstatic to bring in the holiday cheer with this year’s extravagant variation of gifts and specials. From private dining virtually anywhere, gift ideas that sizzle, a holiday cocktail perfect for spreading cheer, and prix fixe holiday menus, Perry’s is here for Houstonians the entire season through ringing in the new year.

“Giving the gift of a Perry’s experience is available in a variety of ways this year, perfect for friends, family and coworkers,” states Chris Perry, president and owner of Perry’s Restaurants. “We are so excited to offer new TO-GO options for Holiday dining at home as well as our Holiday Butcher’s Bundle Box, our famous pork chops, steak knives and more for shipping throughout the continental US from our new steakhouse online market.”

The More, The Perry-er with Holiday Feast for 4 TO-GO

The Holiday Feast for 4 TO-GO special includes five special entrée selections which can be perfectly sized for a group available to heat and eat at home or cooked to order and ready to serve immediately. Available to pre-order for pick-up between Dec. 18, 2020 – Jan. 3, 2021. Able to feed four or more, patrons can choose one of five entrées including Caramelized Encrusted Prime Rib with Au Jus, Prime New York Smoked Strip with Au Jus, Rack of Lamb with Truffle Merlot, Chicken Cordon Bleu with Bourbon Sherry Cream and Pork Lasagna made with Perry’s Famous Pork Chop with a choice of soup or salad and homemade bread only. Additionally, choose one family-portioned soup or salad, two family-style sides from a select prix fixe menu to accompany the selected entrée. Additional treats can be purchased for just $7 each, including Pumpkin Cheesecake, Butterscotch Budino and Gluten-free Flourless Fudgy Chocolate Cake.

Private Dining – Virtually Anywhere

Ready to host the season’s celebrations whether in Perry’s private dining room or picking up the party TO-GO for virtual toasts and distanced holiday parties; Perry’s can treat you virtually anywhere. Perry’s is prepared to provide a unique private dining experience for the most important and personal moments this holiday season, and throughout the year. From excellent food and service to attention to the smallest details and selections, Perry’s will accommodate guests with dietary restrictions, provide pairings with handcrafted cocktails and assist with the perfect wine selections from around the globe.

Give the Gift of Perry’s – Reward & Gift Cards

This year, patrons can choose to start holiday shopping and savor the benefit of a $25 reward card for every $125 purchased in Perry’s gift cards, up to $500 in reward cards, valid now through Dec. 31, 2020. Perry’s Gift Cards have no fees and never expire.

Perry’s Reward Cards are valid Jan. 2, 2021 – June 30, 2021, for food, beverage and gratuity at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille for DINE-IN, TO-GO orders placed via phone with onsite payment only, and purchases made at Perry’s Steakhouse Online Market for shipping anywhere in the continental U.S. Reward cards are not valid for redemption or refund for cash, curbside TO-GO orders placed through the Online Ordering App, DINE-IN or TO-GO purchases on holidays, including Valentine’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day or on Private Dining Events.

Chop Online® for the Food Connoisseur on your List – Perry’s Famous Pork Chop and New Steak Knives

The new Perry’s Steakhouse Online allows patrons to Chop Online® from anywhere within the continental U.S. Market guests have purchase selections from Perry’s Famous Pork Chops to steak knives, steak seasoning to steak butter, and a holiday Butcher’s Bundle box!

The famous seven-finger-high dinner-cut and lunch-cut pork chops are available to be delivered to your door, via online ordering . Patrons can order the seven-finger-high dinner-cut pork chop at one for $49, or two for $95; or, patrons can order the lunch-cut pork chop, which is approximately half the size of the seven-finger-high dinner-cut chop, at two chops for $49, or four for $95. In addition, Perry’s is offering complimentary handling and insulated packaging on all orders.

Additionally, Perry’s steak knives are now available on Perry’s Steakhouse Online for patrons to slice into the full Rare and Well Done® experience at home or to make a sharp gift idea for steak connoisseurs. Just like the finest wine needs the right glass, each bite of prime cuts deserves to be carved to perfection – bringing every marble, seasoning and flavor to life. Hand-selected and used in Perry’s restaurants, the set of four wood-handled knives for $49.95 is available for shipping anywhere in the continental U.S. Whether it’s in addition to a collection or wrapped and placed under the tree for a loved one, patrons are invited to give a cutting-edge gift this holiday season with Perry’s Steak Knives.

Perry’s Holiday Butcher’s Bundle

The gifts can continue by sending the Perry’s steak experience to loved ones for just $99, originally a $159 value. The new Holiday Butcher’s Bundle, a limited quantity offer, features two cuts from Perry’s deboned porterhouse steak, a 6-ounce Filet Mignon and 14-ounce Prime New York Strip, Perry’s Signature Steak Seasoning and Butter and one set of four Perry’s steak knives.

From block to box, these hand-selected cuts offer two unique, mouthwatering bites. The filet mignon, tender with a delicate flavor, and the juicy, impeccably marbled New York Strip boasting the rich, meaty flavor you crave – both perfectly complimented by the Perry’s Signature Seasoning Steak Butter, and inspiration of the recipient. The Perry’s Holiday Butcher’s Bundle is everything you need for the Rare and Well Done® experience at home and available for purchase on Perry’s Steakhouse Online.

Online guests can get ahead of holiday shopping as pre-orders will begin shipping out as early as Dec. 14, 2020. The last day to Chop Online® with Christmas Day delivery is Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, by 1 p.m. Central Standard Time, and selecting two-day shipping. All items ordered through Perry’s Steakhouse Online Market ship Monday – Wednesday every week.

Seasonal Sips & Cocktails

Through December, patrons can enjoy Perry’s festive Perry Merry Mule for just $12 at Perry’s Bar 79® for DINE-IN and TO-GO. The Perry Merry Mule holiday cocktail features Tito’s Handmade Vodka, fresh-pressed lime juice, and freshly muddled strawberries, topped with ginger ale in a traditional copper mug. Additionally, diners can pick up a sip of holiday cheer in the form of a Cocktail Kit TO-GO with six drinks for $45.

Perry Merry 3 Courses for $45

The special menu is available upon request through December, excluding Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, Perry’s is offering three courses for just $45 DINE-IN Sunday – Thursday from 4 p.m. – close and TO-GO every day from 11 a.m. – close. Patrons select their choice of three courses from the specially curated menu including a soup or salad, an entrée and a dessert or side.

Christmas Eve and Day Hours

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2020, at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille will offer its full Dinner Menu DINE-IN from 4 p.m. – close and TO-GO from 11 a.m. – close. Note that Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille will be closed Christmas Day.

New Year’s Eve Special Menu

Celebrating New Year’s Eve with Perry’s will feature DINE-IN reservation and TO-GO experiences. The special 3-course prix fixe dinner will be available from 4 p.m. – close and feature seasonal selections of soups and salads, entrées and desserts with select dishes available for purchase such as starters and popular add ons. Upon dinner’s completion, patrons are invited to ring in the New Year with a midnight champagne toast at Bar 79®. Reservations confirmed for 5:30 p.m. or earlier, patrons can expect to pay $60 per person, or $80 for reservations confirmed for 5:45 p.m. or later. If patrons would prefer to take their celebration TO-GO, the 3-course prix fixe menu will be available for a flat rate of $60 for carryout between 4 p.m. and close. The Perry’s full Dinner Menu will not be available on New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Day 2021 – Famous Pork Chop Friday Lunch

Spend New Year’s Day 2021 at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille DINE-IN or TO-GO and savor the sizzling, slow-roasted and perfectly smoked Perry’s famous Pork Chop lunch-cut chop served with whipped potatoes, homemade applesauce and a personal half-loaf of homemade bread for just $16. Patrons can pair the lucky Friday lunch with Perry’s limited-time Black Eyed Peas and Sautéed Cabbage sides, priced at $7 each or both for $12, to bring good luck and positivity to make 2021 to savor. Perry’s Black Eyed Peas are slow cooked with smoked ham hocks and Cajun spices to add a smoky richness and depth of flavor to the creamy centered peas. The Sautéed Cabbage is lightly browned with bacon fat and accentuated with apple cider vinegar and fresh thyme. Perry’s Steakhouse’s will be open 10:30 a.m. – close on New Year’s Day.