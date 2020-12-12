New Location for Galveston’s Mardi Gras Float Decorating Contest Announced

New! Mardi Gras Float Decorating Contest: Galveston is home to the third largest Mardi Gras in the country. Normally on parade during festival weekends in February and March, several of these colorful floats will be on display at the Galveston Cruise Terminal, 2502 Harborside Drive, two Saturdays in December. Local Mardi Gras krewes have been tasked with decorating the floats with over-the-top holiday themes for the chance to reign supreme! Island visitors are encouraged to view the festive floats on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 from 5-10 p.m. and vote for their favorites at www.visitgalveston.com/floatcontest