Ready-Set-Tour! Child Advocates of Fort Bend Kicks Off Virtual Christmas Home Tour

“For twenty-nine years, Children Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) has been hosting its Christmas Home Tour the second week of December. This year, thanks to the help of our homeowners, decorators and some fantastic new partners, we are excited to be able to continue that tradition with an innovative and fun event sure to help you get ready for the holidays,” stated Lisa Moore, Child Advocates of Fort Bend Development Director. “We have videos of fully decorated homes, along with highlights of decorations from prior tours, entertainers, a wreath raffle, silent auction items, fun party packages for you to enjoy now or later and demonstration videos with “how-to” topics such as how to select and care for your Christmas tree, tree decorating 101, making a perfect bow, designing a swag for your mantle, cocktails, entertaining, setting a holiday table and MORE. Pour yourself a cup of coffee or hot chocolate, fire up your laptop or phone and join us!”

You can learn more about our mission of helping abused and neglected children in Fort Bend County and purchase a raffle ticket to win a wreath of your choosing in our 7th annual wreath raffle. Tickets and Sponsorships are available on our website at https://www.cafb.org/events/home-tour/ through January 4th. Sponsorships include fun perks like a personally delivered Jingle Box. Tickets to view the programming on your own time are $30 and wreath raffle tickets are 3 for $30. Content will be available beginning at 9am on December 11. The wreath raffle and auction will close on December 17th at noon but you will have access to view the content anytime through January 4th. This allows you to visit again and watch the tips and tricks to be sure your décor looks just right!