Different Types of Accidents You May Need a Lawyer For

Personal injury laws are enacted so that no one would have to pay the price of others’ negligent acts. If someone was irresponsible enough to cause another party some sort of damage, whether physical injury, emotional trauma, or property damage, they should be held accountable. They can either pay compensation for the damage they’ve caused in the form of a settlement or face the consequences in court. Unfortunately, most people try to run away from this responsibility and deny the victim’s right to fair compensation. That’s when victims need the help of an experienced lawyer to preserve their rights.

Here are a few types of accidents in which you may need a lawyer.

Slip and Falls

Slip and fall accidents are more common than you might imagine. Although we’re used to laughing it off every time we do slip and fall, some of these accidents result in serious injuries. In cases where a senior slips and falls, they can break their bones. Slipping in a supposedly safe place, like work or a shopping mall, may come with additional hazards, such as having heavy objects fall on top of you. In these cases, and in case the damage is severe, you’ll need the help of a lawyer to narrow down the fault and identify the responsible party.

Medical Malpractice

Proving a case of medical malpractice is difficult, and realizing that you’re a victim of a physician’s negligence can be even more arduous. Medical malpractice can result from various acts due to the carelessness or incompetence of the medical team, failure of the healthcare institute to provide necessary healthcare standards, or being misdiagnosed or prescribed the wrong treatment regimen. In short, the medical and legal rules are complicated and need a professional eye to make out the lines of your case. You’ll need a lawyer to help you prove the physician’s negligence, correlate their negligence with the injuries you’ve sustained, and provide the needed evidence to strengthen your claim.

Workplace Injury

Workplace injuries are a common occurrence, especially in hectic work settings like construction scenes and chemical laboratories. For instance, workplace accidents are common in regions like Oklahoma and Arkansas that have miles of oil fields, in which thousands of workers are employed. The experienced lawyers at EdwardsPattersonLaw.com point out that any number of parties may be liable for the accident, whether fully or partially. Ideally, the employer should have workers’ compensation insurance to compensate the injured employees for the damage sustained, the cost of the medical bills, the lost wages, and the value of their emotional trauma. However, in cases where the employer tries to bury evidence or deny their employees’ rights, or in the case of third-party liability, you’ll need a lawyer to represent your case and deal with this bad faith.

Automobile Accidents

Automobile accidents are some of the most common accidents anyone can experience. While some accidents can be quite minor, injuries resulting from automobile crashes can be fatal at times. There’s a variety of automobile accidents, each having its own rules and laws. After all, getting to a fender-bender car crash can’t measure up to getting into a crash with a truck or while driving a motorcycle. In severe crashes in which injuries are serious, the damage is extensive, or proving fault is complicated, you’ll want the help of a lawyer who’ll protect you from signing the wrong contracts, gather evidence, and help you build your case.

Toxic Torts

Toxic torts involve dealing with injuries resulting from being exposed to toxic chemicals, such as pharmaceutical drugs, pesticides, and heavy metals. Proving a case of toxic tort can be especially difficult, as many toxins start to manifest their symptoms after years of exposure. What’s worse is that you may fail to relate your symptoms to the cause of the illness. That’s where a lawyer can help you understand the legal repercussions of your case, as they’ve dealt with multiple cases similar to yours over their years of practice.

Defective Products

It’s unfortunate to know that we can get injured by the products that we use on a daily basis. When we buy a product, we put our trust in the manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors to uphold their duties and regulate the safety of the products they sell, but this trust is often misplaced. When you get injured from the products you buy, you’ll need a lawyer to help you face these economic giants. They’ll help you determine the scope of liability and hold these negligent individuals and institutes responsible for their negligence.

There are some cases where you may not need the help of a lawyer. Generally speaking, minor injuries and mild accidents can be resolved on the spot with the need for legal complications. However, severe accidents often require the help of a lawyer. Such accidents include incidents where injuries are severe, the property has been extensively damaged, or law-practice areas where a lot of technical complexities are involved.