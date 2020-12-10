Sen. Cruz Applauds Senate Confirmation of Sean Cooksey to Federal Election Commission

Senator Ted Cruz

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement after the Senate voted to confirm Sean Cooksey to the Federal Election Commission (FEC):

“I commend my colleagues in the Senate for swiftly confirming Sean Cooksey to the FEC. Sean is a friend, an exceptional lawyer, and a principled professional who will serve at the FEC with honor. Given his impeccable credentials and admirable career, including his public service clerking for Judge Jerry Smith on the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and serving as Deputy Chief Counsel for me, and then as General Counsel for my colleague Senator Hawley, I have complete confidence in his abilities. I look forward to seeing Sean excel in this new role and continue his career as a dedicated public servant.”