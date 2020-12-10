Cross Creek Ranch Oct. Home Tour Raises $1,500

Cross Creek Ranch recently donated $1,500 to Family Hope, a local charity serving residents of northern Fort Bend County. Shown here, from left, are Rob Bamford with Cross Creek Ranch and Dr. Dale Olson, Bob Patton and Juan Palomares with Family Hope.

A recent Cross Creek Ranch promotion encouraging people to tour the community by bike also raised $1,500 for Fort Bend families in need.

During the October Cruisin’ Home Tour, visitors to Cross Creek Ranch model homes received vouchers for a free Pedego electric bike rental to cruise the community’s 45 miles of trails.

For each rental voucher redeemed, Cross Creek Ranch donated $30 to Family Hope, the largest non-profit agency exclusively serving northern Fort Bend County residents with medical assistance, food, rent and utility assistance, job searches, furniture and disaster relief.

“Here in Cross Creek Ranch, we believe strongly in helping others,” said Rob Bamford, General Manager of the Fulshear community. “During this promotion, we were not only able to introduce prospective buyers to our homes and amenities, we were able to introduce them to our community philosophy, as well.”

Bamford presented the check to Dr. Dale Olson, Executive Director of Family Hope on Dec. 3.

Olson said COVID has increased the number of families in need of food. The donation will be used to purchase food for those families seeking assistance. So far this year, Family Hope has served 29,841 individuals.

“Since March, Family Hope has had a 700 percent increase of families seeking assistance with food, rent, utilities and medical,” Olson said. “Because of the supportive community of Cross Creek Ranch and the surrounding area, Family Hope has been able serve families needing help and provide a brighter future for their children.”

Food is not the only help the organization has provided. In August, Family Hope provided 1,000 pairs of new shoes to children going back to school. The non-profit was also able to provide a total of $300,000 to people in need of assistance with rent, utilities, medical and food. In December, communities such as Cross Creek Ranch will help 200 children receive toys and extra food.

Cross Creek Ranch partnered with Family Hope earlier this year, serving as a drive-thru site for hot meals and collecting food. A new Cross Creek Ranch promotion also supports Family Hope as well as four other local charities. During the Give Back — Move Forward promotion, the community will donate $500 for every new home sold in December to one of five charities, including Family Hope, Abigail’s Place, Fort Bend PAWS, Rainbow Room and Texana Center. The buyer selects which charity receives the donation.

“All these acts of mercy are possible because of generous people in our community,” Olson said. “This community really knows how to serve their neighbors.”

To learn more about Cross Creek Ranch visit https://www.crosscreektexas.com.