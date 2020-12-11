6 Things to Do if You Think You Are a Victim of Medical Malpractice

For a place that’s supposed to treat patients back to their optimum health, healthcare institutes are liable for a lot of negligent acts. If you think you’ve been a victim of the negligent acts of a healthcare physician, you may be able to get compensation for the damage you’ve sustained during the course of your treatment. However, proving medical malpractice can be difficult, so here are 6 things to do if you suspect you’ve been a victim of medical malpractice.

1. Understand the Definition of Medical Malpractice

In order to prove medical malpractice, you’ll have to provide evidence of the following 4 points:

There was a doctor-patient relationship. You can’t sue a doctor for following something you heard them say over a cocktail drink, for instance. You have to show evidence that you’d hired the doctor and they agreed to be hired.

The doctor’s negligence. However, being unsatisfied with the treatment doesn’t mean that the doctor was negligent. To prove a case of medical malpractice, you should provide proof that the doctor acted in a way that a competent physician of their position would not have acted. They may have failed to reach the right diagnosis, prescribed the wrong treatment regimen, or failed to provide you with the necessary health care.

The negligent acts of the doctor directly caused your injury. Since many patients have previous underlying conditions, pointing fingers at the doctor is often questioned in such cases, even if the doctor was, indeed, negligent to some extent. You’ll need to provide evidence that shows that such negligent acts have “more likely than not” resulted in the injury.

Finally, you’ll need to point out the specific damages you’ve sustained as a result of their negligence. For instance, receiving negligent care that didn’t cause any harm can’t be sued.

2. Get a Second Medical Opinion

Proving a case of medical malpractice can be difficult, especially if you’re unsure if the doctor was indeed negligent. In such cases, patients with no medical experience would do better by getting a second or even third opinion from other competent and trustworthy physicians. Don’t shy away from asking questions until you get a clear and full picture of your case.

3. Seek Legal Guidance

It’s important to understand the urgency of taking legal action in case of medical malpractice. There’s a designated time window, referred to as the statutes of limitations, to file for medical malpractice suits, after which you may lose the right for filing a claim altogether. Each state has its own statute of limitations. For instance, Virginia laws state that you must file the suit within two years of being exposed to a medical error. For patients suffering from severe injuries, hiring an experienced personal injury law firm Roanoke and Virginia-based will help them preserve their rights. Meanwhile, the victim will rest assured that their case is in good hands while they recuperate from the injury.

4. Document Your Personal Experience

Keeping a health journal is crucial in collecting the needed evidence. Make sure to keep a journal of the timeline of your injury, adding any new symptoms and feelings as they arise. Moreover, be sure to stick to your treatment, while adding all information regarding the doctor’s analysis, the tests they’ve ordered, and all medications you’re prescribed. The more informative your journal, the better the evidence you provide. It will also serve in reminding you of the important information you’re likely to miss.

5. Gather All Evidence

In addition to recording your personal experience, be sure to keep an open tab on all the documented evidence. This includes medical bills, medication costs, the fees for tests and procedures, and any out-pocket-expenses you’ve endured throughout the process. Be sure to include any useful information as well, such as the second opinion, the doctors’ and nurses’ names, the dosage of medications, and the treatment timeline as prescribed. You can also ask for a copy of your medical reports and procedure results from the hospital.

6. Report Health Changes

Finally, be sure to report any health changes to both your physician and your lawyer. It’s likely that you’ll experience health changes, either positive or negative, as you follow through with the treatment. While the doctor will report the new symptoms into your case, your lawyer will use the new evidence to strengthen your case.

Although proving a case of medical malpractice can be daunting, it’s quite feasible. Getting a second opinion can help you prove the first physician’s negligence, after which your chances of having a solid case can be high. That’s when you’ll need to consult an experienced lawyer to help you understand the legal scope of your case and guide you through the medical malpractice suit.