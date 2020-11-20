How to Prevent Weight Gain After Weight Loss

So, you’ve followed your fitness routine and diet plan and lost weight. But, you’ve realized that you’re rolling back on these efforts and you’re gaining weight. It’s an unpleasant thought.

Achieving that ideal weight is the goal for all of us. But as we grow older, this increasingly becomes challenging.

You soon find yourself stuck with those extra kilos especially on the waistline. And, they just won’t go away despite the efforts you’re putting. This is because, as we grow older our metabolism rate decreases reducing the rate at which our bodies burn calories. We end up putting on weight faster than we lose.

The great news is, we’ve prepared 6 tips you could use to ensure you minimize weight gain after your weight-loss journey.

1. Maintain Your Ideal Weight

So, you don’t want to slim down? You’ve got plenty of company. Studies suggest that almost half of people are content with their “happy weight” and would like to remain where they are. This is excellent news. Nutritionists observe that maintaining your current weight is easier than dropping a few gained pounds.

2. Identify and Repeat Your Go-To Foods

First, identify a healthy meal plan or snacks that you love and eat them as often as you can. Having a go-to nutritious and healthy meal plan takes all the guesswork away and is the easiest and probably one of the most effective ways of maintaining an ideal weight. And, it is easier to control your portions with a go-to meal plan that you’re familiar with.

For instance, studies have found that people that consume cheese daily consume less of the same over time as compared to those that had cheese once a week. Nutritionists believe that the enthusiasm of food wears off over time if you eat it often times and over time, you eat less.

But, this tip is not to be confused with having the same exact thing for all your meals every single day. Rather, it means having a well-established rotation of healthy foods that you enjoy- foods that make you happy and get you satisfied. This way, you are able to eat healthy without much guesswork going into the process.

3. Be Familiar With the Math

You might have a grocery cart full of kale, carrots, broccoli, and apples. While that is quite good, it is not a guarantee that it’s the healthiest thing to do. In fact, science-backed studies have observed that eating more veggies and fruits did not do much in helping people keep their weight in check.

This is because while fruits and veggies are healthier options, what you consume them with might be having a net increase in daily calorie intake. Therefore, understand the math, and instead of just adding these great foods, eliminate less healthy foods from your diet.

Instead of chips with dip, use veggies instead.

4. The Two-Day Rule

A consistent and regular workout routine has proven to be one of the most effective strategies for maintaining an ideal weight. So, plan to have around five hours of workouts a week. Remember, skipping too often will result in declining motivation. Experts at FitBug.com advise that you get a FitBit to help track your daily physical activities to keep you motivated. The rule of thumb is to keep yourself on the move as frequently as you can and never let two days pass without getting a nice workout session.

5. Have the Chef Mentality

Are you a fan of takeout? The time to hone your cooking skills is now. This is because various studies have shown that you’re likely to consume fewer calories in a home-cooked meal than a restaurant or those takeout meals.

Preparing your own meals goes a long way in familiarizing you with the ingredients – knowledge that is helpful in developing healthier habits.

For instance, even when you order you go for chicken noodle because you now know the amount of butter and cream in rich tomato soup.

6. Watch What You Drink

You’re at your “happy weight” and only take alcohol moderately or once in a while- worry not. In fact, women that take a glass of wine a day gain less weight over time as compared to those that don’t. But, calories soon start piling up if you drink more. Additionally, your smart eating is likely to be affected as alcohol falters your judgment.

Therefore, don’t overdo it. A drink a day or five in a week is ideal. And, choose drinks with less calorie count like light beer, wine, or vodka.

Many articles have been written on maintaining ideal weight but few have offered easy and practical tips that can be included in the daily routines. Be sure to use these tips.