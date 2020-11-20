The Hidden Dangers of Diet Pills and Supplements

Who wouldn’t want to show off a toned body, right? The pressure to be in great shape is on, especially when the summer season is drawing near. More so, if you’re invited to a party with friends and you need to dress up.

But don’t fall into the fad diet supplements and pills trap so easily just to achieve a toned figure. Yes, there are top-notch products on the market today. But not all weight loss pills are created equal. According to professional first aid training instructors, some pills are noted for the dire health conditions they can cause heart problems.

The Risks of Taking Diet Pills and Supplements

Taking supplements isn’t the issue. In fact, health experts highly suggest supplementation as a way to resolve nutrient deficiency problems. The risks of taking weight loss supplements revolve around the misuse and abuse of products. And these risks could be aggravated due to lack of prescription and the presence of dangerous ingredients in the pills.

Intake without Prescription

As most diet supplements and pills are sold over the counter, these can be misused easily. Without a prescription, people could take more than the recommended dose of specific vitamins or minerals, which could lead to health conditions. For example, consuming too much Vitamin C can lead to gastrointestinal disturbances. Long-term and excessive intake of B6 can lead to serious neurological symptoms (e.g., heartburn, nausea). And taking too much Vitamin D can lead to hypercalcemia.

Plus, it could be used by people who don’t even need it at all as they’re already in their normal weight. Proper mindset matters when it comes to weight goals.

Without prior orientation with the doctor, people wouldn’t know which medicines to avoid while taking the dietary pill. For example, dietary pills shouldn’t be paired with diuretics or laxatives to avoid losing too much water weight. Although a laxative is an apt fix for constipation, it’s not a long-term weight loss or management solution. On worse cases, there’s also a danger of combining dietary pills with illegal drugs.

Dangerous Ingredients

As per Cancer.org, dietary supplements are tagged as special foods. That’s why these products do not undergo the same strict safety evaluation standards medicines usually go through with the FDA. While drugs are “unsafe unless proven safe,” supplements are “safe unless proven unsafe.”

Over several years of clinical research, the following dietary supplement ingredients are proven to have detrimental health effects:

Rimonabant – appetite suppressant

Phenolphthalein – a cancer-causing experimental drug

Sibutramine – can cause cardiovascular conditions such as heart problems (e.g., stroke, heart attack, high blood pressure)

Magnesium Silicate or talc – a form of powder usually used in deodorant products

Titanium dioxide – can cause lung inflammation

Don’t compromise your health just to look good to other people. Yes, some supplements today do have a lot of positive feedback to show. Hence, you need to consult a doctor before you take any of those OTC products you don’t know. Otherwise, you’ll bear the dire health consequences (e.g., kidney problems, rectal bleeding, liver damage, diarrhoea) in the end.

Do These Instead to Maintain a Healthy Weight

If you’re serious about losing the extra pounds and keeping a healthy weight, choose the safe path. Experts highly recommend the following lifestyle tweaks to improve your overall fitness level:

Avoid nutrient deficiency by eating a balanced meal. Make sure your meals and snack consist of fruits, veggies, herbs, and healthy protein sources.

Be sure to stay hydrated, but avoid sugary drinks. If water is too bland for you, consider drinking tea or freshly squeezed fruit juices.

Eat healthy meals at regular times of the day. Plan your day wisely to ensure you’ll always have ample time for a healthy and hearty breakfast. Avoid processed foods.

Stick to an expert-approved exercise routine. Along with movement range and weight goals, body and blood types are also worth considering when choosing an exercise regime. Consult a professional fitness coach to get a customised workout plan.

Be mindful about your serving and portion size. Yes, this includes snacks. So, snack wisely.

Overall, diet pills and supplements need to be taken with caution and a doctor’s recommendation. It also helps to read the user feedback and reviews about the products first. That way, you can uphold your long-term health and safety, as well as avoid the side-effects and risks supplements can cause (heart problems).