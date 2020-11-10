Cinco Ranch Branch Library Services Unavailable Nov 26-28 In Observance Of Thanksgiving

Services at all branches of Fort Bend County Libraries, which includes the Cinco Ranch Branch Library, will be unavailable Thursday through Saturday, November 26-28, in observance of Thanksgiving. Books & More! Curbside Pick-up service hours will resume on Monday, November 30, at all locations.

The four Phase 2 Grab-and-Go libraries – George Memorial Library in Richmond, Cinco Ranch Branch Library, Missouri City Branch Library, and Sienna Branch Library – will resume limited, in-person service on November 30.

Your online library is always open at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us for searching the catalog, renewing books or placing holds, streaming movies, downloading e-books or music, using the research databases, or accessing the online Brainfuse Homework Help service.

For additional information, contact the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.