The Bryan Museum is proud to present The Hidden History of African American Texans. On Saturday, November 14 at 12 noon, please join historian Sam Collins, III, as he shares the life of Jessie McGuire Dent. For this next episode, learn about an African American Trailblazer, who, in June 1943, won a lawsuit against the Galveston School Board of Trustees to end the practice of unequal pay for teachers based on their race. Jessie McGuire Dent also co- founded one of the first sororities for African American women – Delta Sigma Theta. Sam Collins will be joined by Attorney Fay H. Williams and Delta Sigma Theta members, Ms. Tommie D. Boudreaux and Ms. Diane Henderson.

This is the second episode and presentation that will highlight forgotten black leaders in a series of online lectures throughout the year at The Bryan Museum culminating the week of Juneteenth 2021.

Future presentations include; The True Story of Slavery in Civil War Texas covering the remarkable story of Henrietta Wood by Pulitzer Prize for History winner and American historian, Dr. Caleb McDaniel on January 21, 2021. Other presentations include Dr. Rebecca Czuchry’s Black Women in Reconstruction, Dr. Dwonna Goldstone’s Challenging Segregration in the Arts: Barbara Conrad and Dr. Diane Turner’s The Evolving Meaning of Juneteenth.

Joan Marshall, director of the Bryan Museum writes “We all know Galveston and Texas has a fascinating history, but we think this series will uncover some hidden stories that are in plain sight and hopefully provide insight and inspiration to all of us.”