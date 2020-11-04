Schulte, Wilson, and Vann Win Seats on Katy ISD Board of Trustees

By George Slaughter

Greg Schulte (Greg Schulte photo)

Voters in the Katy Independent School District Tuesday elected Greg Schulte and Leah Wilson, and reelected Ashley Vann, to the Board of Trustees.

Schulte, an engineer and project manager, defeated incumbent Bill Lacy for the Position 5 seat. Schulte received 63,125 votes, or 58.2 percent. Lacy received 45.428 votes, or 41.9 percent.

This was Schulte’s first bid for public office. Lacy was elected to the board in 2017.

Wilson, a U.S. Air Force veteran, defeated Michael Dillard, a human resources executive, for the Position 4 seat. The incumbent, Courtney Doyle, declined to seek reelection.

Wilson received 61,798 votes, or 56.8 percent, to Dillard’s 46,942 votes, or 43.2 percent.

Leah Wilson (photo courtesy Leah Wilson)

The final election results will be canvassed at a special board meeting set for 5 p.m. November 17. Wilson, Schulte, and Vann will take their oaths of office the next day, at a regular board meeting.