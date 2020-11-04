Robertson, Corte, and Harris Win Katy City Council Seats

By George Slaughter

Rory Robertson (Rory Robertson photo)

Katy city voters Tuesday elected Rory Robertson, and reelected Janet Corte and Chris Harris, to the Katy City Council.

Robertson, a registered investment advisor, won the Ward B council seat. In unofficial results, Robertson received 2,355 votes, or 51.6 percent, to avoid a runoff with incumbent Durran Dowdle, Sam Pearson, and Steve Pierson. Dowdle received 872 votes, or 19.1 percent. Pearson received 756 votes, or 16.6 percent. Pierson received 581 votes, or 12.7 percent.

This was Robertson’s first campaign for public office. Dowdle, a project manager, was seeking his fourth term on the council.

“I am so honored that the residents of our great city have elected me as their Ward B council member,” Robertson said. “First, I would like to thank Durran Dowdle for his years of service to our city. I would also like to thank Sam Pearson and Steve Pierson for their campaigns. We have developed a strong respect for each other. I look forward to meeting with Mayor Hastings and the entirety of city council and start working for the people. Our campaign set some big goals and we plan on moving forward immediately. I wish to thank all of those who voted and made their voices heard during the election. Thank you for all of the support and kind messages we received.”

Pearson, a retired peace officer and minister, serves on the city’s planning and zoning commission. He unsuccessfully ran against Dowdle in 2018.

Pierson held the other Ward B council member seat from 2001-2007 before stepping down due to term limits. He served in the at-large position from 2012-2018, again stepping down due to term limits. Last year, Pierson attempted a comeback last year for that seat, but lost to Jenifer Jordan Stockdick.

Janet Corte (City of Katy photo)

In Ward A, Corte won reelection against Dharminder Dargan and Diane Walker.

In unofficial results, Corte received 1,483 votes, or 57.4 percent. Walker received 754 votes, or 29.2 percent. Dargan received 346 votes, or 13.4 percent.

“It was an amazing turnout,” Corte said. “Going into this election, having it rolled into the national election, it was kind of an unknown as to what the voter turnout was going to be and how it would affect city races.”

Corte is a retired IT consultant. She was first elected in 2018.

“I’m grateful for the amazing support, and the people who were supporting me,” Corte said. “I appreciate that we all ran a positive campaign. I appreciate that so much. I’m grateful the citizens chose to reelect me. I look forward to continuing the work we started to move this city in a positive, forward manner.”

Dargan is an engineer. Walker is a life insurance broker. Both Dargan and Walker were making their first campaigns for public office.

Harris, an analyst at the U.S. Department of Justice, ran unopposed for the council member-at-large position. Harris also serves as mayor pro tem.