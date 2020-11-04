Free Entrance to Texas State Parks Nov. 8 in Honor of Veterans Day

In honor of both active and retired military, daily entrance fees at Texas State Parks will be waived for all day-use visitors Sunday, Nov. 8.

“The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas State Parks are proud to honor the men and women that serve our country in the military,” said Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks. “What better way to celebrate their service and dedication than by spending the day at a beautiful Texas State Park.”

Anyone planning a trip to a Texas State Park should keep in mind that parks are operating at a limited capacity, so reserving a day pass in advance is highly recommended since some parks are expected to reach their capacity limit. Day passes can be reserved online though the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website or over the phone by calling (512) 389-8900.

When purchasing a hunting and fishing license, buyers can add a donation of $1, $5, $10 or $20 to help support the Veterans Commission’s Veterans Assistance Fund.

Donations to the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) program provide grants to veteran service organizations and nonprofit charitable institutions that assist veterans and their families at the community level throughout Texas.