Comptroller’s Office Releases State of Texas Annual Cash Report

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today announced the release of the State of Texas Annual Cash Report for fiscal 2020. The report, a cash-basis representation of the state’s financial condition as of Aug. 31, 2020, shows revenue and expenditure details for all funds in the State Treasury.

Each fund includes the following information:

  • Date of origin.
  • Administering agency.
  • Authorizing statute.
  • Revenues and other sources at the object code level.
  • Expenditures and other uses at the category level.

A PDF version of the cash report can be found on the Comptroller’s website.