Igloo Unveils Harry Potter Themed Playmate Cooler

Today, Igloo in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products unveiled the first Playmate cooler collection inspired by the spellbinding Harry Potter films. The new, special-edition Igloo Harry Potter Hogwarts Playmate Pal and Illustrations Playmate Pal are now available at igloocoolers.com/harrypotter .

“Harry Potter Playmate coolers have been frequently requested by our fans. Harry Potter is such a global phenomenon and collaborating with Warner Bros. Consumer Products has been a huge honor,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “Together, we worked carefully to capture a bit of that magic in our new Harry Potter Playmate Collection — each cooler is designed with fantastic artwork that celebrates the treasured series and will make Wizarding World fans proud to carry their cold drinks and snacks with them when going on their own adventures.”

Each 7-quart Playmate (fitting up to nine 12-ounce cans) is designed with custom graphics — on the cooler’s tent top — inspired by the Harry Potter films. Whether fans identify as Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin or Ravenclaw, the Harry Potter Hogwarts Playmate Pal pays tribute to all four houses of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry by featuring each house’s official crest in the design. The Harry Potter Illustrations Playmate Pal design showcases iconic symbols seen in the beloved Harry Potter films.

Both special-edition Igloo Harry Potter Playmate Pal coolers, each $39.99, can be purchased at igloocoolers.com/harrypotter .

