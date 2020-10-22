Sens. Cruz, Cornyn Honor Pearland Mayor, Tom Reid

Issuing a letter of support to rename a Texas post office after the city’s long-serving Mayor

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) today sent a letter to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs in support of Rep. Olson’s (R-Texas) bill renaming a post office in Pearland, Texas, after the city’s long-serving Mayor, Tom Reid.

In their letter addressed to Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Ranking Member Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Sens. Cruz and Cornyn wrote:

“Mayor Reid has dedicated most of his life to public service. His experience with disarming limpet mines and designing pressure-resistant valves while in the Navy led him to a job with the Johnson Space Center. […] Renaming this Pearland post office is a great way to honor Mayor Reid’s hard work and dedication to the people of Pearland. It is also a great way to honor Mayor Reid for his service to the United States space program and the inspiration he has passed down to the men and women who will serve as the future of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.”

Houston native Tom Reid is a World War II veteran of the United States Navy and a former manager and supervisor at the Johnson Space Center on projects including Gemini, Apollo, Skylab, and the Space Shuttle Program. He then served as a Pearland city counselor before first being elected Mayor in 1978. Mayor Reid’s exemplary public service to the city of Pearland spans more than 40 years, and his retirement is set for November 3rd.