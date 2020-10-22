Sabrina Roesler Named as Lemonade Day Houston 2020 Youth Entrepreneur of the Year

Wins Bicycle and Opportunity to Enter National Youth Entrepreneur of the Year Contest

Sabrina Roesler, a 9-year-old fourth grader from Sugar Land, has been named as the Lemonade Day Houston 2020 Youth Entrepreneur of the Year. Gaye Jackson and Karen O’Kane, Lemonade Day Houston city director and assistant city director, respectively, surprised Sabrina, her mother, and grandmother with the good news in a recent Zoom video meeting.

When Jackson told Sabrina that she was the Lemonade Day Houston 2020 Youth Entrepreneur of the Year, Sabrina responded: “This is the best day ever!”

Sabrina will receive a bicycle this month as a prize from Lemonade Day Houston. She also was entered into the Lemonade Day National Youth Entrepreneur of the Year Contest sponsored by Limoneira citrus growers, a national Lemonade Day sponsor as of 2019.

The Lemonade Day Houston team chose Sabrina for several key reasons: in spite of all the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has created, Sabrina completed the Lemonade Day business lessons while attending school remotely; her lemonade sales results were quite impressive; and she earned a qualifying number of points in the scoring system that was used for evaluating all Lemonade Day Houston Youth Entrepreneur of the Year candidates.

“Sabrina also enthusiastically participated in several of our actual and virtual Lemonade Day Houston events this year,” Jackson commented. “ I love Sabrina’s confidence and her big ideas. She is not going to let anything stop her from achieving her dreams!”

Jenny Roesler registered her daughter Sabrina in the Lemonade Day Houston program two years ago. Sabrina, with Jenny’s support, participated in the “Build-A-Stand” workshop hosted by Grainger as their first Lemonade Day event. Since then, Sabrina has participated in the 2019 Best Tasting Lemonade Contest at Harold’s in The Heights, the inaugural Lemonade Day Houston Kids Pitch event at Station Houston (now The ion) where she won third place, Lemonade Day Weekend in May 2019 at Sugar Land Towne Square, and Lemonade Day My Way this year at the Kendra Scott First Colony store.

Sabrina’s Fresh’n Juicy business goals are to offer healthy drinks all year long to her customers. She has expanded her business model, and she is having success selling her delicious drinks at pop up events in her community. In the future, she would like to package and distribute her drinks and to expand her business to include selling baked goods, T-shirts, and friendship bracelets. Sabrina says she wants to inspire other kids to pursue a healthy lifestyle.

A cause that is important to Sabrina is finding a cure for brain cancer, which took the life of her father a few years ago. She donates a percentage of Fresh’n Juicy earnings to the Dr. Marnie Rose Foundation, a local brain cancer organization,and its primary fundraiser The Run for the Rose. Sabrina visits patients and uses her artistic skills to bring them joy. Sabrina also has given uplifting drawings and cards to Louisiana residents who were affected by Hurricane Laura. She has also supported the Sole Loved local charity to donate shoes for kids to wear to their school.

About Lemonade Day

Lemonade Day was founded in Houston in 2007 by Michael and Lisa Holthouse. Since then, the program has expanded to 84 communities in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and South Africa and has engaged more than 1 million kids in the process of launching their own lemonade business. For more information, please visit www.lemonadeday.org/houston .

