Harmony Public Schools Reopens Today

October 12 marks the first day of school for all students who opted for in-person learning at Harmony Public Schools across the Greater Houston area.

The safety and well-being of students and staff members is the number priority of Harmony Public Schools. The following is a list of all implemented safety precautions at every HPS building:

Temperature screenings for students and staff

Requiring all students and employees to wear a mask when on campus or in other group settings (Students may bring their own mask, or the school will provide them)

Limiting average class sizes to allow for social distancing (Exact class size will be dependent on number of students attending in-person versus online-only)

Spacing desks at least six feet apart to maintain proper social distancing and/or installing partitions where students cannot be kept six feet apart

Severely limiting classroom rotations/switches to prevent the spread of germs across campus and to limit person-to-person exchanges

Staggered drop off and pickup times to limit person-to-person exchanges

Modified drop off and pickup procedures (ex. Students going directly to class after drop off and/or waiting in classroom at the end of the day until parent arrives for pickup)

Requesting all students wash hands frequently

Detailed nightly cleaning by contracted company

Required Coronavirus Awareness & Prevention trainings for all employees

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools are 58 high performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 58 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org , and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas .