Intermittent Fasting Effective for Weight Loss? Recent Studies Suggest Not

We’re all looking for that one magic trick that helps us shed weight with ease.

Intermittent fasting (IF) has enjoyed a meteoric rise among fad diets in the new millennium. As IF’s popularity grows, however, science has started to take a closer look at its efficacy. Recent news reports have cast doubt on the benefits of IF for dieters.

Below, we answer your big questions about IF: what is intermittent fasting, is intermittent fasting effective for weight loss, and, most importantly, is intermittent fasting good for you?

What Is Intermittent Fasting?

Humans have a long history of fasting, with fasting being a part of religious and cultural traditions for thousands of years. The modern form of intermittent fasting has grown in popularity since the turn of the millennium to become one of the most popular diet trends of the century.

The word “fasting” may ring some alarm bells, but intermittent fasting isn’t as dramatic as it sounds. The basic idea behind intermittent fasting is to alternate low-calorie fasting periods with feasting periods. The theory goes that these fasting periods prompt the body to tap into its stores of fat, using those as its primary source of energy.

Feast periods then help to resupply the body with calories in a controlled way.

Intermittent fasting can take a variety of forms, with three main branches:

Alternate-day fasting: Switching between calorie-restriction fast days and calorie-abundant feast days.

Switching between calorie-restriction fast days and calorie-abundant feast days. Periodic fasting: The oldest form of the modern intermittent fast, period fasting involves fasting for time periods greater than twenty-four hours.

The oldest form of the modern intermittent fast, period fasting involves fasting for time periods greater than twenty-four hours. Time-restricted feeding: Time-restricted feeding is the simplest form of IF, based on eating at only certain times of the day (usually achieved by skipping a specific meal).

The goal behind each of these is the same. Proponents of intermittent fasting say that it helps to burn fat and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, alongside a mix of other benefits.

How to Start Intermittent Fasting

Starting intermittent fasting is simple, which explains its wide appeal.

To start fasting, you only need to choose one of the three forms of fasting and come up with a schedule that suits you. After that, it’s simply a case of sticking to the schedule.

It’s important, however, to ensure you remain healthy while fasting. Without a strong understanding of your overall calorie intake, intermittent fasting could lead to starvation or even a long-term eating disorder.

Will Intermittent Fasting Help Me Lose Weight?

Despite its rising popularity, science paints a mixed picture of intermittent fasting.

There have been promising studies in the past, but the relative lack of research has hampered any strong consensus from the scientific community.

With the rising popularity of intermittent fasting, more recent research has suggested that it might not be the catch-all solution that many people are looking for. For one, IF has a low rate of commitment among dieters, while some studies suggest that it may cause a loss not just of fat, but of muscle, too.

The long-term feasibility of intermittent fasting also remains a big unknown. As it’s a new trend, we don’t yet have the body of long-term research to make conclusions on the safety and effectiveness of IF over long time periods.

A further argument against intermittent fasting points is that it remains unsuitable for many types of people, such as those who have eating disorders in their medical history, alongside diabetics and pregnant women.

Alternatives to Intermittent Fasting

With intermittent fasting receiving some criticism as a fad diet and undermined by an inconclusive body of research, you might be wondering what else you can do to lose weight.

The truth is that any sustainable method of losing weight involves a little hard work. Even the best weight loss methods are most efficient when paired with other lifestyle changes. Making sustainable, long-term changes is generally the most practical way to lose weight and keep it off.

However, there are some popular current methods of losing weight that have gained as much attention as intermittent fasting.

Interval training: There’s evidence to suggest that combining short, high-intensity bursts of exercise with longer, low-intensity workouts are the most efficient way of burning fat.

There’s evidence to suggest that combining short, high-intensity bursts of exercise with longer, low-intensity workouts are the most efficient way of burning fat. Yoga: Yoga can improve flexibility, mobility, and cardiovascular health, and energetic forms of yoga can provide a serious workout.

Yoga can improve flexibility, mobility, and cardiovascular health, and energetic forms of yoga can provide a serious workout. Ketogenic diet: Restricting carbs and favoring foods high in unsaturated fats can help to control the body’s fat content.

Restricting carbs and favoring foods high in unsaturated fats can help to control the body’s fat content. Mediterranean diet: Studies show that the Mediterranean diet (reduced meat consumption, high intake of unprocessed foods) is one of the healthiest in the world.

Some dieters have also found success using an appetite suppressant as part of an overall weight-loss plan, combining it with long-term dietary changes that help them to keep weight off.

Is Intermittent Fasting Right for You?

Intermittent fasting might not be the solution to all your weight loss problems, but there are alternatives out there, including some tried and true methods. Be sure to research all the options before you make your choice.

Looking for more news and insights? Make sure to check back often.