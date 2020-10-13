COVID-19 Continues to Affect Harris County Families – Get Tested for FREE

Test Results are Faster (2-4 days)

Locations for October 12-17.  The sites below are open 8 am- 3 pm

Children can also be tested at these sites. Register at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.

Fellowship of Purpose14203 Wallisville Rd, Houston, Texas 77049
City Church                                                    9522 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77038
Closed Tuesday, October 13
Nassau Bay Baptist Church                            18131 Nassau Bay Dr., Houston, TX 77058
Closed Tuesday, October 13
Spring Branch Community Health Center7777 Westgreen Blvd, Cypress, TX 77433
Closed Thursday, October 14
Champion Forest Baptist Church                   16518 Jersey Dr., Jersey Village, TX 77040
Closed Friday, October 15
St. Pius  824 Main St Pasadena, TX 77506
Closed Friday, Oct 16
Houston International Seventh-Day Adventist Church13885 Beechnut St, Houston, TX  77083
Closed Saturday, Oct 17
M.O. Campbell Education Center                      1865 Aldine Bender, FM 525, Houston, 77032
The Aldine Location is Open Mon-Fri 12-7pm & Saturday 10am-3pm
San Jacinto College Central Campus                  8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505
The Pasadena Location is Open Mon-Fri 7am-2pm & Sunday 10am-3pm

People must be 13 or older to be tested. Register at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 832-927-7575. 

As students return to the classroom and more people are allowed into businesses, take these simple precautions to protect people and our economy: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, in public wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others and don’t guess, take the test!

For the latest COVID-19 statistics and information to help protect you and your loved ones visit www.hcphtx.org.