COVID-19 Continues to Affect Harris County Families – Get Tested for FREE

Test Results are Faster (2-4 days)
Locations for October 12-17. The sites below are open 8 am- 3 pm
Children can also be tested at these sites. Register at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.
|Fellowship of Purpose
|14203 Wallisville Rd, Houston, Texas 77049
|City Church
|9522 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77038
Closed Tuesday, October 13
|Nassau Bay Baptist Church
|18131 Nassau Bay Dr., Houston, TX 77058
Closed Tuesday, October 13
|Spring Branch Community Health Center
|7777 Westgreen Blvd, Cypress, TX 77433
Closed Thursday, October 14
|Champion Forest Baptist Church
|16518 Jersey Dr., Jersey Village, TX 77040
Closed Friday, October 15
|St. Pius
|824 Main St Pasadena, TX 77506
Closed Friday, Oct 16
|Houston International Seventh-Day Adventist Church
|13885 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77083
Closed Saturday, Oct 17
|M.O. Campbell Education Center
|1865 Aldine Bender, FM 525, Houston, 77032
The Aldine Location is Open Mon-Fri 12-7pm & Saturday 10am-3pm
|San Jacinto College Central Campus
|8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505
The Pasadena Location is Open Mon-Fri 7am-2pm & Sunday 10am-3pm
People must be 13 or older to be tested. Register at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 832-927-7575.
As students return to the classroom and more people are allowed into businesses, take these simple precautions to protect people and our economy: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, in public wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others and don’t guess, take the test!
For the latest COVID-19 statistics and information to help protect you and your loved ones visit www.hcphtx.org.