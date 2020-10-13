COVID-19 Continues to Affect Harris County Families – Get Tested for FREE

Test Results are Faster (2-4 days)

Locations for October 12-17. The sites below are open 8 am- 3 pm

Children can also be tested at these sites. Register at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.

Fellowship of Purpose 14203 Wallisville Rd, Houston, Texas 77049 City Church 9522 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77038

Closed Tuesday, October 13 Nassau Bay Baptist Church 18131 Nassau Bay Dr., Houston, TX 77058

Closed Tuesday, October 13 Spring Branch Community Health Center 7777 Westgreen Blvd, Cypress, TX 77433

Closed Thursday, October 14 Champion Forest Baptist Church 16518 Jersey Dr., Jersey Village, TX 77040

Closed Friday, October 15 St. Pius 824 Main St Pasadena, TX 77506

Closed Friday, Oct 16 Houston International Seventh-Day Adventist Church 13885 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77083

Closed Saturday, Oct 17 M.O. Campbell Education Center 1865 Aldine Bender, FM 525, Houston, 77032

The Aldine Location is Open Mon-Fri 12-7pm & Saturday 10am-3pm San Jacinto College Central Campus 8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505

The Pasadena Location is Open Mon-Fri 7am-2pm & Sunday 10am-3pm

People must be 13 or older to be tested. Register at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 832-927-7575.

As students return to the classroom and more people are allowed into businesses, take these simple precautions to protect people and our economy: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, in public wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others and don’t guess, take the test!